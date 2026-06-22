EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis' Desperate Attempt to Save Whitney Houston From Poverty Revealed — As Music Producer Gifted Iconic Singer Tons of Cash Before Her Tragic Overdose
June 22 2026, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET
Clive Davis never gave up hope on one of his brightest protégés, Whitney Houston, despite her struggles with drugs and alcohol.
The legendary producer, who is responsible for helping discover some of music's biggest names, took on a special parental role for Houston, RadarOnline.com can report, and had tried to rescue her from poverty before her tragic overdose.
Davis Was Paying for Houston's Care
Davis, who died Monday, June 22, at age 94, was paying the majority of Houston’s bills before the pop singer tragically died at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2012. She was found unconscious and unresponsive in her bathtub at the hotel.
After months of sober living, Houston fell off the wagon and became hooked on drugs and alcohol again, despite friends like Davis trying their hardest to take care of her.
"Yes, Clive was paying the majority of Whitney's bills before she died. He was even paying for her room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel," a source close to the pair previously told Radar.
The music mogul took responsibility for Houston's care and urged her to return to rehab.
"It was extremely hard for Clive in particular to see Whitney under the influence again. He was absolutely powerless to stop her," the source continued. "Clive and Whitney had a very close relationship, but her addiction to drugs and alcohol did a lot of damage to that."
Houston Hit Rock Bottom
As Radar had revealed, Whitney's finances were also hitting rock bottom before her death.
"Music industry heavy hitters are supporting her and her label is fronting her cash against her next album, but no one knows when that will be released," one insider said shortly before her passing.
The six-time Grammy winner had blown through the enormous fortune that she had amassed over decades of stardom.
"She might be homeless if not for people saving her. She is broke as a joke," the insider added. "She called someone to ask for $100."
'The End of an Era'
In addition to caring for Houston, Davis was a leader and a friend to countless other musicians. After his death, tributes from those he helped came pouring in.
"So saddened to hear about the death of Clive Davis... he was a giant in the music industry – and such a nice man... rest in peace," shared Harry Connick, Jr. on Instagram.
Debbie Gibson remarked, "The end of an era. A true gentleman and music man for the ages. Loved spending some time with Clive in this latest era of life. Rest easy. Your legacy of kindness and music lives on."
Meanwhile, Darlene Love said, "Rest in peace to my beautiful, dear friend, Clive Davis. A true music mogul, visionary label executive, and one of the greatest hitmakers our industry has ever known. Thank you for believing in artists, creating timeless music, and leaving an extraordinary legacy that will live on forever. You will be deeply missed, my friend."
A Legend Takes a Final Bow
Davis died Monday at his home in Manhattan. He had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues, but an official cause of death was not announced.
In a statement, his family shared, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."
"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."