EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis' Desperate Attempt to Save Whitney Houston From Poverty Revealed — As Music Producer Gifted Iconic Singer Tons of Cash Before Her Tragic Overdose

Davis, who died Monday, June 22, at age 94, was paying the majority of Houston’s bills before the pop singer tragically died at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2012. She was found unconscious and unresponsive in her bathtub at the hotel.

After months of sober living, Houston fell off the wagon and became hooked on drugs and alcohol again, despite friends like Davis trying their hardest to take care of her.

"Yes, Clive was paying the majority of Whitney's bills before she died. He was even paying for her room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel," a source close to the pair previously told Radar.

The music mogul took responsibility for Houston's care and urged her to return to rehab.

"It was extremely hard for Clive in particular to see Whitney under the influence again. He was absolutely powerless to stop her," the source continued. "Clive and Whitney had a very close relationship, but her addiction to drugs and alcohol did a lot of damage to that."