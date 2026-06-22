Clive Davis' Infamous Pre-Grammys Party Scandals Exposed — Including Music Legend's Decision to Keep Bash Going After Whitney Houston's Dead Body Was Found in Same Hotel

"There wasn't any mention of the party proceeding or being canceled by Clive," an insider told Radar at the time. "He told Whitney's family that they could stay in his suite as long as they needed to, and then, after about 45 minutes with them, he left.

"He said he had to go downstairs and take care of the guests, but the family had no idea that the party was going to proceed. Whitney's aunt, Mary Jones, was absolutely stunned that the party was going ahead, and she was very upset that it hadn't been canceled."

At the party, Davis took a moment to praise Houston and told his audience, "I have a very heavy heart, and I am personally devastated by the loss of someone who meant so much to me for so many years. Whitney was so full of life; she was so looking forward to tonight."

He also claimed the Grammy winner "would have wanted that we go on, and her family asked that we carry on."