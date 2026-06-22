Clive Davis' Infamous Pre-Grammys Party Scandals Exposed — Including Music Legend's Decision to Keep Bash Going After Whitney Houston's Dead Body Was Found in Same Hotel
June 22 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
Clive Davis' infamous pre-Grammys parties are back in the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the music legend's death has pushed his scandals back into the spotlight.
The iconic producer's party was once torn apart for still holding his glitzy bash following Whitney Houston's tragic death.
Whitney Houston's Death on Clive Davis' Party Night
Just three hours after Houston was found dead inside suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on February 11, 2012, Davis proceeded with the event at the same hotel, as it had quickly been re-branded from being a party to a tribute.
At the time, several of Hollywood's biggest heavy hitters attended the party, including Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, and Diana Ross.
Davis is said to have met with Houston's family, daughter Bobbi Kristina, to mourn with them. He had a suite at the hotel and met with Bobbi Kristina and the I Wanna Dance With Somebody hitmaker's extended family.
However, according to one source, the family was taken aback when they discovered the party was still moving forward.
Clive Davis Proceeds With Party Despite Tragic Death
"There wasn't any mention of the party proceeding or being canceled by Clive," an insider told Radar at the time. "He told Whitney's family that they could stay in his suite as long as they needed to, and then, after about 45 minutes with them, he left.
"He said he had to go downstairs and take care of the guests, but the family had no idea that the party was going to proceed. Whitney's aunt, Mary Jones, was absolutely stunned that the party was going ahead, and she was very upset that it hadn't been canceled."
At the party, Davis took a moment to praise Houston and told his audience, "I have a very heavy heart, and I am personally devastated by the loss of someone who meant so much to me for so many years. Whitney was so full of life; she was so looking forward to tonight."
He also claimed the Grammy winner "would have wanted that we go on, and her family asked that we carry on."
Clive Davis' 'Tone-Deaf' Decision
One insider called out Davis' claim, and noted, "Even if Whitney had given her blessing for the party to continue, even that doesn't make it ok. Her body was lying in a room upstairs, dead... It was simply in bad taste, period.
"The family just feels like it was very insensitive for the party to continue. Yes, guests were on the way to the hotel at the time when they learned the news, but they could have had a prayer in the ballroom, and then Clive could have, and should have, sent everyone home. The food could have been donated to a local homeless shelter."
Houston's cause of death was accidental drowning. She was discovered to have had marijuana and other prescription medications in her system at the time of her death.
This wasn't the only time Davis' party was torn apart. In 2025, he left the industry baffled after announcing the party would go on despite the tragic situation in Los Angeles, where multiple wildfires wiped out entire neighborhoods, burned over 12,000 structures, and killed at over 20 people.
An insider raged at the time, "This isn't 2007 anymore. Celebrities are more cautious about their image, and they don't want to be seen at an event that feels so out of touch with the times.
"The magic of Clive's name just doesn’t carry the same weight. No one cares about this old man anymore." The source also claimed "no one wants to be associated" with the once-sought-after party, as Davis was branded "tone-deaf."
Davis' controversial parties are back under the spotlight following his passing at the age of 94. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.