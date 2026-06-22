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Home > Photos > Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro, 82, Shares Rare PDA Moment With Partner Tiffany Chen, 46, During Glamorous European Vacation — Two Years After Welcoming Daughter Gia

A photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen rarely make public appearances.

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June 22 2026, Updated 4:48 p.m. ET

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Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were spotted out in the French Riviera looking totally loved up.

The 82-year-old actor stepped out in a while linen shirt and khaki pants. He wore a pair of black slide-on shoes as he accessorized with a tan cap and dark sunglasses.

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Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Explore the French Rivera

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A photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Source: MEGA

De Niro and Chen boarded a boat with help from staff.

He was accompanied by Chen, 46, who opted for a stylish tan maxi dress which included a deep v-neck with a boho print. She wore an oversized, tan, floppy hat and toted a light-colored bag with a golden chain.

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De Niro and Chen Hold Hands in Sweet Moment

A photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Source: MEGA

Their relationship is typically more lowkey.

The couple departed the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on June 22. In photos, men on either side of the star held tight to his arms they helped guide him from the dock into the small boat.

Chen was guided by staff, too, with one man placing his hands on her waist.

Before boarding the vessel, the couple appeared loved up as they held hands – a rarity for the more reserved duo.

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The Couple Welcomed Their Daughter in 2023

A photo of Robert De Niro
Source: MEGA

The couple welcomed their daughter the same year De Niro's grandson died.

De Niro fathered a child, daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with Chen in April 2023 – the same year his teenage grandson passed away.

He shared the news casually when discussing his children in an ET Canada sit down interview. The reporter asked De Niro about his six children, and the actor responded by correcting them with a "seven, actually" comment.

He added at the time, "I just had a baby."

However, De Niro refrained from additional details about his newest child until a month after Gia's birth. He shared the first photo of his daughter on Good Morning America.

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Chen 'Does the Work' in Raising Gia

A photo of Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Source: MEGA

Chen does most of the work in raising their daughter.

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De Niro admitted that, while he is present in his daughter's life, Chen does most of the work.

He told the Guardian, "It doesn’t get easier. It is what it is. It’s okay. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

Nonetheless, De Niro did confirm he enjoys parenthood.

"With a baby it’s different [than] with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different," he clarified.

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De Niro and Chen Met in 2015

A photo of Robert De Niro
Source: MEGA

The pair met in 2015.

Long before De Niro and Chen linked up officially, they met on the set of De Niro's 2015 film The Intern. In the movie, Chen played a martial arts instructor.

Dating rumors didn't pop up until 2021. While they haven't tied the knot, they appear to remain in a stable relationship, and De Niro reportedly made her a tempting offer about marriage.

Aside from his daughter with Chen, De Niro is the father to six children from previous relationships – Drena, 54, Raphael, 49, twins Julian and Airyn, 30, Elliot, 28, and Helen Grace, 14.

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