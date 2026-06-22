Robert De Niro, 82, Shares Rare PDA Moment With Partner Tiffany Chen, 46, During Glamorous European Vacation — Two Years After Welcoming Daughter Gia

The 82-year-old actor stepped out in a while linen shirt and khaki pants. He wore a pair of black slide-on shoes as he accessorized with a tan cap and dark sunglasses.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were spotted out in the French Riviera looking totally loved up.

De Niro and Chen boarded a boat with help from staff.

He was accompanied by Chen, 46, who opted for a stylish tan maxi dress which included a deep v-neck with a boho print. She wore an oversized, tan, floppy hat and toted a light-colored bag with a golden chain.

The couple departed the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on June 22. In photos, men on either side of the star held tight to his arms they helped guide him from the dock into the small boat.

Chen was guided by staff, too, with one man placing his hands on her waist.

Before boarding the vessel, the couple appeared loved up as they held hands – a rarity for the more reserved duo.