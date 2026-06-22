EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Suffered Days She Couldn't 'Move' or 'Get Out of Bed' Amid Brutal Battle With MS Before Going Into Remission

After Blair's diagnosis, she claimed she felt a sense of relief at finally being able to put a name to the symptoms she'd lived with for so many years.

"It has a label. There is language for your experience," she shared in an excerpt of her book, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair.

But with the relief also came tragedy at the knowledge of how much her life had and would change.

"The future you imagined for yourself begins to morph before your eyes. Your plans, even the ones you didn’t realize you had, start to look radically different," she continued. "In a moment, your life divides itself into the before and the after. You realize this body you’ve inhabited for so many years – this bizarre collection of cells – has turned against you. It’s more than a betrayal. You feel trapped, a hostage inside your own skin. You are a stranger to you."