Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Accused of Living in Her 'Own Billionaire World' After Flaunting Lavish White House Dinner
June 22 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The White House chefs to whipped up a lavish steak dinner for Kai Trump while she was visiting her grandfather, Donald Trump, during his UFC Freedom 250 weekend.
However, the indulgent meal quickly sparked backlash from critics who accused the teen of enjoying luxury perks at taxpayers' expense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kai Trump Shows Off Steak Dinner in the White House
The 19-year-old appeared to have the run of her grandad's Washington, D.C., residence throughout the action-packed weekend, sharing a steady stream of social media content from inside the historic home.
But while her behind-the-scenes access drew plenty of attention, it was the solo steak feast that had critics fuming.
Kai was pictured in her TikTok and YouTube short videos sitting alone at the table in the President's Dining Room on the White House's second floor.
She whipped her empty hand around, and soon a large steak accompanied by sides of broccoli and mashed potatoes appeared on a plate. She did the same movement again, and a blue bottle of Saratoga Springs sparkling water popped up in her hand.
After looking down at her brand new Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch with a Tiffany blue face, a large bowl of Caesar salad rounded out her meal.
Kai Trump's White House Dinner Sparked Taxpayer Frustration
Critics quickly flooded the comments with anger over Kai's White House steak-dinner brag.
"Bought with my tax," one person huffed in the comments, while a second echoed the sentiment, "So I paid for this."
A third user sneered at Kai, "The whole meal is probably $1,500."
Another critic added, "Living in your own billionaire world," referring to her wealthy family, while a fifth person hilariously noted her grandfather's love of fast food, snarking, "Surprised it ain’t McDonald’s."
Michelle Obama Revealed First Families Pay Food Bills
However, some users were quick to point out to those complaining about their tax dollars going toward Kai's sumptuous dinner that Michelle Obama previously revealed the sitting president and his family pay for their own White House meals.
"It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered. You're paying for every bit of food you eat," the former first lady said during a May 2025 podcast appearance, adding that the Obamas didn't have to pay for housing or the White House staff.
During a 2018 book tour appearance while promoting her memoir Becoming, Michelle noted that the food bill for all of the personal guests she and husband Barack Obama hosted came out of their wallets.
"You pay for all your guests' food that they eat, so y'all came and visited when you were thinking 'I'm just gonna take some put it in the purse,' it's like we got the bill," she whined.
Michelle Obama Was 'Shocked' to Learn Her Family Had to Pay for White House Food
While promoting her book during a November 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle explained that she had to remind her husband not to tell the staff how much he liked something, or they would go overboard purchasing the item and then hand them the bill.
"But it's a little shocking because nobody really tells you this stuff, and then they let you get whatever you want, like, if you say you want some exotic fruit, yes, ma'am, we'll get that right away, and then you get the bill for a peach, and it's like, that was a $500 peach. You know?" she sighed
"I would tell Barack, 'Barack, do not express pleasure for anything until -- unless I know how much it costs,'" Michelle added.