Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Accused of Living in Her 'Own Billionaire World' After Flaunting Lavish White House Dinner

The 19-year-old appeared to have the run of her grandad's Washington, D.C., residence throughout the action-packed weekend, sharing a steady stream of social media content from inside the historic home.

But while her behind-the-scenes access drew plenty of attention, it was the solo steak feast that had critics fuming.

Kai was pictured in her TikTok and YouTube short videos sitting alone at the table in the President's Dining Room on the White House's second floor.

She whipped her empty hand around, and soon a large steak accompanied by sides of broccoli and mashed potatoes appeared on a plate. She did the same movement again, and a blue bottle of Saratoga Springs sparkling water popped up in her hand.

After looking down at her brand new Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch with a Tiffany blue face, a large bowl of Caesar salad rounded out her meal.