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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Family Under Fire After Sharing Photos From The Don's $60Million White House UFC Event — 'Most Americans Can't Afford Life Right Now'

image of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: mega

The Trump family shared a series of photos from UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

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June 16 2026, Updated 11:22 a.m. ET

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The Trump family is facing backlash after sharing photos from UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, which Ivanka Trump described as an "absolutely epic night," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The images showed family members posing together, mingling with guests, and enjoying the festivities as they celebrated America and Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

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Economic Backlash

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image of Commenters accused the family of appearing out of touch as they shared snapshots from the high-profile White House celebration.
Source: mega

Commenters accused the family of appearing out of touch as they shared snapshots from the high-profile White House celebration.

The first photo in the post showed a smiling Donald as he stood next to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Other images also featured members of the Trump family enjoying the UFC event from the cageside to the White House balcony.

However, critics flooded the comments section with complaints about the economy, government priorities, and the use of the White House as a backdrop for the celebration.

Several commenters argued that the photos felt out of touch, given the financial challenges many Americans continue to face.

"While most Americans can’t afford life right now," one critic wrote beneath the post.

Another added: "Meanwhile everyone is struggling with gas prices and health care. They don't care; they really don't care."

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Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The images drew criticism from users who argued many Americans are struggling with rising costs.

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Family Under Fire

image of Photos from the event fueled debate over government priorities, privilege, and the use of public institutions.
Source: mega

Photos from the event fueled debate over government priorities, privilege, and the use of public institutions.

Other critics directed their frustration at the Trump family itself, accusing them of benefiting from power and privilege.

"The biggest con family in American history," one commenter claimed.

Other photos from the event showed Ivanka posing with her niece, Kai Trump, as well as a snap of her with her daughter, Arabella, and son, Theodore.

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White House Debate

image of Critics questioned whether the White House should be used as the backdrop for a UFC-related event.
Source: mega

Critics questioned whether the White House should be used as the backdrop for a UFC-related event.

The event's location also became a major source of controversy.

"Too bad this isn’t what the White House was intended for and should never have been let happen," one critic wrote.

The commenter continued: "UFC doesn’t represent the American people, nor do I think we should be promoting such a violent sport. But so glad your family enjoyed taking advantage of their positions in power while us common folk still struggle."

Ivanka also shared images of the massive Freedom 250 stage and behind-the-scenes footage of the Trump family inside the White House chatting with UFC star Justin Gaethje.

There was even a large family shot featuring Ivanka's son Joseph holding one of the UFC belts over his shoulder.

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'Sad Night for Our Country'

image of One person called the event 'grotesque.'
Source: mega

One person called the event 'grotesque.'

Some critics went even further, arguing that the event reflected misplaced priorities.

"Sad night for our country," another person wrote.

A separate critic took aim at the event's cost and symbolism, commenting: "Epic is correct as it was an epic use of taxpayer dollars for a grotesque and inappropriate event at the historic White House."

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