Trump Family Under Fire After Sharing Photos From The Don's $60Million White House UFC Event — 'Most Americans Can't Afford Life Right Now'

The first photo in the post showed a smiling Donald as he stood next to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Other images also featured members of the Trump family enjoying the UFC event from the cageside to the White House balcony.

However, critics flooded the comments section with complaints about the economy, government priorities, and the use of the White House as a backdrop for the celebration.

Several commenters argued that the photos felt out of touch, given the financial challenges many Americans continue to face.

"While most Americans can’t afford life right now," one critic wrote beneath the post.

Another added: "Meanwhile everyone is struggling with gas prices and health care. They don't care; they really don't care."