EXCLUSIVE: Estranged Princes William and Harry Mocked for 'Waging Pathetic Father's Day Wars in Public'

The posts arrived against the backdrop of the brothers' long-running feud, which has continued to dominate headlines since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the United States.

The separate Father's Day messages, published thousands of miles apart, prompted renewed discussion about the fractured state of the royal family and the starkly different lives now being led by the two princes.

One royal source told us: "What should have been a simple celebration of fatherhood quickly became another reminder of how divided the family remains. Every photograph, caption and public gesture is now viewed through the lens of the rift between William and Harry."

Another insider added: "There is a growing sense of fatigue around it all. People see two brothers who once appeared inseparable and wonder how things reached the point where even Father's Day becomes part of a public comparison. Critics are branding it a pathetic war of images rather than celebrations of private family occasions."