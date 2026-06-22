EXCLUSIVE: Estranged Princes William and Harry Mocked for 'Waging Pathetic Father's Day Wars in Public'
June 22 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Prince William and Prince Harry are being mocked by critics for appearing to conduct rival Father's Day displays in public, with royal sources telling RadarOnline.com the brothers' ongoing estrangement has turned even a family celebration into an uncomfortable public comparison.
The Prince of Wales – who turned 44 on Father's Day – and the Duke of Sussex, 41, were both the focus of affectionate social media tributes released by their families on Sunday, June 21.
Father's Day Feud Rekindled
The posts arrived against the backdrop of the brothers' long-running feud, which has continued to dominate headlines since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the United States.
The separate Father's Day messages, published thousands of miles apart, prompted renewed discussion about the fractured state of the royal family and the starkly different lives now being led by the two princes.
One royal source told us: "What should have been a simple celebration of fatherhood quickly became another reminder of how divided the family remains. Every photograph, caption and public gesture is now viewed through the lens of the rift between William and Harry."
Another insider added: "There is a growing sense of fatigue around it all. People see two brothers who once appeared inseparable and wonder how things reached the point where even Father's Day becomes part of a public comparison. Critics are branding it a pathetic war of images rather than celebrations of private family occasions."
William's Tribute Takes Center Stage
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a photograph taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace following Saturday's Trooping the Colour celebrations.
The image showed William wearing the ceremonial military uniform he had worn during the event while embracing his daughter, Princess Charlotte, 11.
Accompanying the photograph was a message from Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and the couple's three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 8.
The message read: "Happy birthday and Father's Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much."
The tribute carried additional significance as Father's Day coincided with William's 44th birthday.
Earlier in the day, Catherine and her children had appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, where anti-monarchy protesters could be heard booing members of the royal family.
Meghan Honors Harry From Afar
Across the Atlantic, Markle shared her own Father's Day tribute to Harry on Instagram.
The photograph showed the duke kneeling as he embraced the couple's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, whose faces were not visible.
Markle captioned the snap: "They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only."
Royal commentators noted the contrasting styles of the two tributes, with one emphasizing William's role within the monarchy and the other focusing on Harry's life as a father in California.
A source said: "Both posts were clearly intended as loving family tributes. But because of the history between the brothers, they inevitably invited comparison. That is the reality whenever William and Harry appear in the public eye."
Royal Rift Still Grabs Attention
The Royal Family's official X account also marked the occasion by sharing a photograph of King Charles, 77, with his late father, Prince Philip, taken in 1971.
The caption read: "Celebrating all Fathers, and thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads, today."
A second post featured Charles alongside William with the message: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales."
Elsewhere, celebrity tributes flooded social media.
Among them was grieving Kelly Osbourne, 41, who posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne, 77, writing: "I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see."