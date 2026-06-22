EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prisoner Warns Luigi Mangione 'Obsessive Thoughts' Won't Stop Overnight After Alleged CEO Assassin Quickly Withdrew Psychiatric Defense

Luigi Mangione's time in jail could be healing him from emotional turmoil after his team attempted to argue that the 28-year-old was "emotionally disturbed" at the time of his arrest.

However, just days later, the team withdrew the request to use that rare argument as a defense in his criminal case, which alleges he shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead in the streets of Manhattan, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Nonetheless, a former prisoner and founder of the self-care movement Human Garage, Garry Lineham, warned Mangione that any emotional struggles he does have may not repair quite as quickly behind bars – though it's not impossible to use that time to grow.