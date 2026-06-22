EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis Died a 'Bully' — Why Kelly Clarkson Turned Against Music Icon Before His Death

In Davis' 2013 memoir, The Soundtrack of My Life, Davis touched on the battle over Clarkson's album, Breakaway, and claimed the singer did not want to include her song, Since U Been Gone. The fight apparently got so heated that Davis claimed Clarkson was brought to tears inside his office.

At the time, Clarkson, who ended up winning a Grammy for Since U Been Gone, was quick to hit back at the legend and went off in a lengthy online tirade.

"First, he says I burst into 'hysterical sobbing' in his office when he demanded Since You Been Gone be on my album. Not true at all," Clarkson responded. "His stories and songs are mixed up. I did want more guitars added to the original demo, and Clive did not. (Producers) Max (Martin), (Dr.) Luke and I still fought for the bigger sound, and we prevailed, and I couldn't be more proud of the life of that song. I resent him dampening that song in any way."

Clarkson, who declared she refused "to be bullied" and claimed Davis was "spreading false information," also shared her version of events when it came to the battle over her song, Because of You.