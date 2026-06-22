EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis Died a 'Bully' — Why Kelly Clarkson Turned Against Music Icon Before His Death
June 22 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Clive Davis and Kelly Clarkson were involved in a nasty feud years before the iconic music mogul died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music producer once claimed the American Idol alum threw a massive fit over one particular song on her album, leading to Davis to accuse Clarkson of "hysterical sobbing" during the exchange.
Kelly Clarkson Rips Clive Davis Apart
In Davis' 2013 memoir, The Soundtrack of My Life, Davis touched on the battle over Clarkson's album, Breakaway, and claimed the singer did not want to include her song, Since U Been Gone. The fight apparently got so heated that Davis claimed Clarkson was brought to tears inside his office.
At the time, Clarkson, who ended up winning a Grammy for Since U Been Gone, was quick to hit back at the legend and went off in a lengthy online tirade.
"First, he says I burst into 'hysterical sobbing' in his office when he demanded Since You Been Gone be on my album. Not true at all," Clarkson responded. "His stories and songs are mixed up. I did want more guitars added to the original demo, and Clive did not. (Producers) Max (Martin), (Dr.) Luke and I still fought for the bigger sound, and we prevailed, and I couldn't be more proud of the life of that song. I resent him dampening that song in any way."
Clarkson, who declared she refused "to be bullied" and claimed Davis was "spreading false information," also shared her version of events when it came to the battle over her song, Because of You.
'I Cried Because He Hated It'
"I cried after I played him a song I had written about my life called Because of You. I cried because he hated it and told me verbatim that I was a ‘sh-tty writer’ who should be grateful for the gifts that he bestows upon me,” she claimed about Davis.
She noted, "He continued on about how the song didn't rhyme and how I should just shut up and sing. This was devastating, coming from a man whom I, as a young girl, considered a musical hero and was so honored to work with. But I continued to fight for the song, and the label relented. And it became a worldwide hit. He didn't include that in the book."
Clarkson also accused Davis of being the reason her follow-up album, My December, wasn't as successful, as he is said to have bashed it during a music industry event.
"What's most interesting about his story is what he leaves out: He doesn't mention how he stood up in front of his company at a convention and belittled me and my music and completely sabotaged the entire project," the talk show host claimed.
Clive Davis Responds to Kelly Clarkson
She wrote, "It never had a chance to reach its full potential. My December was an album I needed to make for myself for many reasons, and the fact that I was so completely disregarded and disrespected was so disheartening; there really aren't words to explain."
In response, Davis said, "I am truly very sorry that she has decided to take issue with what I know to be an accurate depiction of our time together. Before the book was published, I had every fact checked with five independent individuals who were present on a daily basis throughout it all.
"The chapter, as it is written, was thoroughly verified by each and every one of them. I stand by the chapter as written in my book. At the same time, I wish, and will always wish, Kelly’s talent and her career to soar to ever new heights," he added.
The resurfaced feud comes after Davis died at the age of 94.
Davis had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.
Davis was also known for pushing top-notch talent, including Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, and Bruce Springsteen, to the masses.
"... We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives," his family said in an emotional statement following his death.