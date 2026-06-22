Inside Clive Davis' Turbulent Love Life: Music Mogul Endured Two Divorces Before Revealing He Was Bisexual at 80

The music legend, who died Monday, June 22 , at age 94, also shocked the world when he revealed in 2013 that he was bisexual and had been in long-term relationships with men since 1985.

Clive Davis left a family legacy that spans generations, RadarOnline.com can report, including two ex-wives, four children, and eight grandchildren.

The music legend came out as bisexual in his autobiography.

In his 2013 autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life, the then 80-year-old shared tales of his childhood in Brooklyn, the loss of his parents when he was still a teen and his unexpected education at Harvard Law School.

However, he may have saved the most unexpected revelation for the final chapter, in which he admitted he was bisexual. Davis said he has been s--ually involved with men since the end of his second marriage in 1985, including a 20-year span with two men exclusively.

In an interview at the time with ABC News, Davis revealed it was the right time for him to come out.

"I'm not lying," he said. "[Bisexuality] does exist. For over 50 years, I never had s-- with a male. It wasn't repressed. I had very good sexual relationships with women."