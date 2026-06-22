Inside Clive Davis' Turbulent Love Life: Music Mogul Endured Two Divorces Before Revealing He Was Bisexual at 80
June 22 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Clive Davis left a family legacy that spans generations, RadarOnline.com can report, including two ex-wives, four children, and eight grandchildren.
The music legend, who died Monday, June 22, at age 94, also shocked the world when he revealed in 2013 that he was bisexual and had been in long-term relationships with men since 1985.
Davis Comes Out
In his 2013 autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life, the then 80-year-old shared tales of his childhood in Brooklyn, the loss of his parents when he was still a teen and his unexpected education at Harvard Law School.
However, he may have saved the most unexpected revelation for the final chapter, in which he admitted he was bisexual. Davis said he has been s--ually involved with men since the end of his second marriage in 1985, including a 20-year span with two men exclusively.
In an interview at the time with ABC News, Davis revealed it was the right time for him to come out.
"I'm not lying," he said. "[Bisexuality] does exist. For over 50 years, I never had s-- with a male. It wasn't repressed. I had very good sexual relationships with women."
Davis Recalls His First Time with Another Man
In his tome, Davis said he was involved in a 13-year relationship with a doctor, and a 7-year relationship with another man, though he did not name them so as to protect their privacy.
He wrote that his first time having s-- with a man was during "the era of Studio 54", when he was married to his second wife, Janet Adelberg.
"On this night, after imbibing enough alcohol, I was open to responding to his sexual overtures," Davis wrote. "Was I nervous? Absolutely. Did the heavens open up? No. But it was satisfying."
He later explained to journalist Katie Couric, "You don't have to be only one thing or another. I opened myself up to the possibility that I could have a relationship with a man as well as the two that I had with a woman."
The Music Industry Mourns a Legend
Davis died Monday at his home in Manhattan. He had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues, but an official cause of death was not announced.
In a statement, his family shared, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.
"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.
"Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives," the statement concluded.
A Lifetime of Achievement
His long career saw him introduce musicians like Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, and Bruce Springsteen to the world. He was also the former head of some of music's biggest labels.
From 1967 to 1973, he was the president of Columbia Records. The following year, he left to become founder and president of Arista Records, staying there until 2000, when he founded J Records. From 2002 until April 2008, he was chair and CEO of the RCA Music Group and chair and CEO of BMG North America.
Most recently, he was the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.
Davis was also a five-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.