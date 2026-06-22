Kelly Osbourne Shares Final Heartbreaking Message from Late Dad Ozzy in Emotional Father's Day Tribute

The ex-reality star, 41, relayed the exchange while posting treasured throwback photos on Instagram .

Kelly Osbourne has shared one of her final messages with dad Ozzy during a Father's Day tribute to the late rocker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She wrote: "Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see."

Kelly added: "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"

She went on to emotionally pen: "I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you."

"Until we meet again!" Kelly said.

Kelly shared a screenshot of one of Ozzy's final texts, which focused on her son Sidney, whom she welcomed in 2022 with Slipknot star Sid Wilson.