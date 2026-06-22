Kelly Osbourne Shares Final Heartbreaking Message from Late Dad Ozzy in Emotional Father's Day Tribute
June 22 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has shared one of her final messages with dad Ozzy during a Father's Day tribute to the late rocker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-reality star, 41, relayed the exchange while posting treasured throwback photos on Instagram.
'I Will Never Stop Missing You'
She wrote: "Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see."
Kelly added: "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"
She went on to emotionally pen: "I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you."
"Until we meet again!" Kelly said.
Kelly shared a screenshot of one of Ozzy's final texts, which focused on her son Sidney, whom she welcomed in 2022 with Slipknot star Sid Wilson.
Gut-Wrenching Final Words
Ozzy wrote: "Ya know what, whenever I'm feeling sick and miserable all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little Sid in the bath and it make me so happy that it all just go away."
The Black Sabbath frontman died in July 2025 at the age of 76 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He’d previously battled numerous health problems, including Parkinson's Disease.
Since his death, Kelly has split from the father of her daughter and sparked health fears courtesy of her skeletal appearance.
Radar told how family patriarch Sharon, 73, is becoming increasingly concerned.
An insider said, "People are accusing Kelly of having an eating disorder, but she's too grief-stricken to eat. It's not just the pain of losing her dad; she's also watching her mom totally melt down."
Kelly Osbourne's Concerning Appearance
Her frighteningly gaunt and wraithlike appearance at the Brit Awards back in February led to an avalanche of concerned comments from fans on social media amid speculation the 5-foot-1 reality scion has dropped to 75 pounds, but Kelly says she's fed up with talk about her slighter stature.
"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said, in part, in an Instagram video.
"The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--k off."
But images of the former cohost of E!'s Fashion Police with hollowed-out cheeks and bones sticking out of her chest continue to raise concerns.
"It's taking a toll on her looks and her health. I have known her for years, and she's never looked like this before. Her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. When she talks, it looks weird," said the insider.
Kelly had previously been open about dropping 85 pounds after gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and denies using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.