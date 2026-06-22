EXCLUSIVE: Mick Fleetwood Claims He Lost 2 Years of Memories After His Cocaine Habit Got 'Out of Hand' in the 1970s

Fleetwood Mac reportedly also had a bizarre cocaine-based "ritual."

"The engineers and band members all started humming a tune – it changed over the years – which would serve as a siren’s call for cocaine, specifically the cocaine I was invariably holding," Fleetwood wrote in his 2014 memoir, Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac.

"The most memorable song was Vangelis’ theme to Chariots of Fire," he shared.

"As if in a trance, I would drop what I was doing and in slow-motion, beckon them over," he recalled, noting that he'd make them "run in slow motion" and "get on their knees," before giving them the drugs.

In 2021, he expanded on their drug use when he told Classic Rock, "There's no doubt we were well equipped with the marching powder. That's a well-worn fairy tale that gets more like a war story, that gets more and more aggrandized."