Liam Payne's Son Bear, 9, Will Inherit the Tragic One Direction Star's Entire $28Million Fortune — As Influencer Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Misses Out
June 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Liam Payne's 9-year-old son Bear will inherit the tragic One Direction star's entire $28million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Court documents show Payne's estate can be used immediately to "benefit" Bear, whom the singer shared with former girlfriend, pop star Cheryl Tweedy.
Son Bear Can 'Benefit' From Estate Immediately
Tweedy and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were named as administrators of Payne's estate last year, but it gave them only the power to collect and preserve the hitmaker's assets.
The new Letters of Administration means that parts of the estate can potentially be spent to help Bear now, with the remainder required to be placed in trust for him until he is aged 18.
Payne had been living with his influencer partner Kate Cassidy, 27, at the time of his death.
But sources close to her said that she does not intend to make any claim against his estate, even though she may have been entitled to do so.
Cassidy previously insisted she "never asked Payne for money" before it was revealed she won't get any of his fortune.
Kate Cassidy Goes Off on Trolls
Fiercely defending her bond with Payne against haters, Cassidy told The Sun back in February: "So you know when people come and point a finger at me saying, 'You took an allowance, and you had living expenses,' or whatever, at the end of the day it's nobody's business except for me and Liam.
"I never (asked him for money). Yeah, it's upsetting, but it's just about having thick skin, and I'm never going to let anybody tell me how my relationship was with Liam. The only two people that really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam."
The Brit fell to his death from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
Simon Cowell's Torment Over Payne Death
Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz have been charged with supplying cocaine to Payne.
Radar recently told how Payne’s mentor, Simon Cowell, suffered a devastating emotional collapse after the performer's drug-fueled death, leading him to "disappear" for a week because he was unable to cope with the loss of the former boy band member he helped turn into a global phenomenon.
Cowell, 66, launched Payne's career after spotting him on The X Factor in 2010 and later signing One Direction to his Syco label following the group's formation on the ITV talent show.
One source close to Cowell told us the music mogul was haunted by Payne's death because he always felt deeply responsible for the young stars he helped create.
The insider said, "Simon took Liam's death incredibly personally. He has worked with so many young artists over the years, but One Direction was different because he watched them grow up from teenagers into global stars."
Another source claimed Payne's struggles left Cowell questioning the pressures placed on performers catapulted into fame at such a young age.
They added: "There is a feeling among people around Simon that Liam's death exposed the darker side of the machine that creates these massive pop stars. Simon has been wrestling with that emotionally ever since."