Liam Payne's Son Bear, 9, Will Inherit the Tragic One Direction Star's Entire $28Million Fortune — As Influencer Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Misses Out

Tweedy and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were named as administrators of Payne's estate last year, but it gave them only the power to collect and preserve the hitmaker's assets.

The new Letters of Administration means that parts of the estate can potentially be spent to help Bear now, with the remainder required to be placed in trust for him until he is aged 18.

Payne had been living with his influencer partner Kate Cassidy, 27, at the time of his death.

But sources close to her said that she does not intend to make any claim against his estate, even though she may have been entitled to do so.

Cassidy previously insisted she "never asked Payne for money" before it was revealed she won't get any of his fortune.