Trump Health Concerns Intensify After Details of Prez's Calorie-Packed 80th Birthday Feast Are Revealed
June 22 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of being in poor health, but he seemingly isn't too concerned given his eating habits.
The 80-year-old scarfed down on a calorie-packed dinner to celebrate his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Served a Feast for His Birthday
Bettina Trump, who recently married Donald Trump Jr., shared a snippet of the menu for the POTUS' party on Instagram.
The photo listed food like bacon-covered salad with buttermilk ranch and blue cheese and a herb-roasted turkey, served with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Plus, those with a sweet tooth were able to enjoy a chiffon birthday cake served with vanilla ice cream and créme chantilly for dessert.
Trump's Inner Circle Expresses Concern on His Health
It's not the first time Trump ignored his rumored health problems in favor of some delicious food. He was spotted munching down on pizza and hot dogs at a New York Knicks game just a couple of weeks ago.
The Prez is also often seen eating fast food, especially McDonald's, which he was reportedly instructed not to serve to King Charles.
Even United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who popularized the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, admitted Trump's own diet was abysmal.
In January 2026, he described Trump's eating habits as "unhinged."
On a podcast with Katie Miller, Kennedy said, “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke all the times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”
Kennedy described Trump's diet as "pumping himself with poison," especially when traveling. When the president is at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, he reportedly eats a much healthier, better prepared diet.
Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters echoed the sentiment, noting, "He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them ...How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?”
Trump's Health Allegedly Declines
While Trump's health was consistently called into question during his first term and his second election, the concerns took to new heights during his second term.
During recent public appearances, Americans notice a bruise formed on his hand, which was often slathered in makeup in an effort to hide it.
At first, the White House insisted it was nothing of concern. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the White House physician even contended it was the result of hearty handshakes from Trump during diplomacy meetings.
However, bruising can be a symptom of a myriad of varying health issues. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and vascular tests confirmed that Trump in fact had swelling in his legs. The bruising has appeared to subside.
Trump Nods Off During Important Appearances
Trump's cognitive abilities also appeared to slip via the public eye as he made a variety of gaffes in public speaking events, including calling Greenland "Iceland."
Worries were sparked once again as he's been spotted appearing to nod off or rest his eyes at public events and meetings.
Ty Cobb, a former member of Trump's legal counsel during his first term in office, claimed that Trump displayed symptoms of dementia in April 2026.
The White House has thoroughly denied the claim.