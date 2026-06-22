Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Health Concerns Intensify After Details of Prez's Calorie-Packed 80th Birthday Feast Are Revealed

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The public has questioned the state of Donald Trump's health.

Profile Image

June 22 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of being in poor health, but he seemingly isn't too concerned given his eating habits.

The 80-year-old scarfed down on a calorie-packed dinner to celebrate his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Served a Feast for His Birthday

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president's birthday menu was leaked.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettina Trump, who recently married Donald Trump Jr., shared a snippet of the menu for the POTUS' party on Instagram.

The photo listed food like bacon-covered salad with buttermilk ranch and blue cheese and a herb-roasted turkey, served with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Plus, those with a sweet tooth were able to enjoy a chiffon birthday cake served with vanilla ice cream and créme chantilly for dessert.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Inner Circle Expresses Concern on His Health

A photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called Trump's diet 'unhinged.'

Article continues below advertisement

It's not the first time Trump ignored his rumored health problems in favor of some delicious food. He was spotted munching down on pizza and hot dogs at a New York Knicks game just a couple of weeks ago.

The Prez is also often seen eating fast food, especially McDonald's, which he was reportedly instructed not to serve to King Charles.

Even United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who popularized the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, admitted Trump's own diet was abysmal.

In January 2026, he described Trump's eating habits as "unhinged."

On a podcast with Katie Miller, Kennedy said, “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke all the times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Kennedy described Trump's diet as "pumping himself with poison," especially when traveling. When the president is at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, he reportedly eats a much healthier, better prepared diet.

Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters echoed the sentiment, noting, "He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them ...How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Health Allegedly Declines

A photo of Donald Trump's hand
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received a new health diagnosis in office.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump's health was consistently called into question during his first term and his second election, the concerns took to new heights during his second term.

During recent public appearances, Americans notice a bruise formed on his hand, which was often slathered in makeup in an effort to hide it.

At first, the White House insisted it was nothing of concern. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the White House physician even contended it was the result of hearty handshakes from Trump during diplomacy meetings.

However, bruising can be a symptom of a myriad of varying health issues. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and vascular tests confirmed that Trump in fact had swelling in his legs. The bruising has appeared to subside.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Apologizes to Mom While Debuting New Shoulder Tattoo

Photo of JD Vance

JD Vance Brutally Snubbed by Qatar's Prime Minister in Awkward Moment During Peace Talks — 'America Has Never Looked This Weak' 

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Nods Off During Important Appearances

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Ty Cobb alleged Trump suffered from dementia.

Trump's cognitive abilities also appeared to slip via the public eye as he made a variety of gaffes in public speaking events, including calling Greenland "Iceland."

Worries were sparked once again as he's been spotted appearing to nod off or rest his eyes at public events and meetings.

Ty Cobb, a former member of Trump's legal counsel during his first term in office, claimed that Trump displayed symptoms of dementia in April 2026.

The White House has thoroughly denied the claim.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.