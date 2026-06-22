Trump Health Concerns Intensify After Details of Prez's Calorie-Packed 80th Birthday Feast Are Revealed

It's not the first time Trump ignored his rumored health problems in favor of some delicious food. He was spotted munching down on pizza and hot dogs at a New York Knicks game just a couple of weeks ago.

The Prez is also often seen eating fast food, especially McDonald's, which he was reportedly instructed not to serve to King Charles.

Even United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who popularized the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, admitted Trump's own diet was abysmal.

In January 2026, he described Trump's eating habits as "unhinged."

On a podcast with Katie Miller, Kennedy said, “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke all the times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Kennedy described Trump's diet as "pumping himself with poison," especially when traveling. When the president is at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, he reportedly eats a much healthier, better prepared diet.

Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters echoed the sentiment, noting, "He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them ...How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?”