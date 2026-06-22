EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Pain Over Mother Diana's Death 'Will Spark His Divorce From Meghan Markle'
June 22 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's enduring trauma over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, has fueled fresh debate about his relationship with Meghan Markle after the duchess shared a collection of intimate wedding photographs that reignited questions about the couple's very different attitudes toward fame, privacy, and life in the spotlight.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and Markle, 44, recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by posting 24 previously unseen photographs from their May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry's Has Been 'Traumatized'
The images, shared with Markle's 4.6 million Instagram followers, included candid moments from the celebrations, among them a black-and-white dancefloor photograph showing Harry with his eyes closed as his new bride held his face during the afterparty.
The release prompted renewed discussion among royal commentators about how the couple navigates publicity after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
A source told us: "What really jumps out from these photographs is how uncomfortable Harry looks when Meghan is doing things like smushing his face and dancing with him.
"For her, it's part of a performance. For Harry, it's obvious from his body language and expressions that he's been traumatized by her relentless desire to turn them into Instagram-fodder celebs. He is literally squirming in some of these photos."
Princess Diana's Shadow Still Lingers
The source added Harry's experiences growing up in the glare of global attention continue to shape his outlook.
They said: "Harry is still deeply affected by what happened to Diana after a lifetime in the spotlight. He has spoken repeatedly about the pressures she endured and the consequences that followed. The fear of becoming trapped in that cycle has never really left him."
Another insider noted: "These photographs only strengthen the belief Harry has never truly adapted to the celebrity lifestyle, even after years of living in the public eye. He seems far more comfortable when he's blending into the background or sharing a moment with family and friends than when he's being treated as a headline attraction.
"By contrast, Meghan appears entirely comfortable operating in a world where personal moments, public image and social media engagement are all part of the package. Looking through these pictures, there's a noticeable difference in how they approach attention."
Celebrity Life Driving Them Apart
The differing approaches have become a recurring topic since the couple relocated to California and built careers outside the royal framework.
One royal observer said, "Harry has often described fame as something imposed upon him rather than something he sought out. Meghan comes from an entertainment background and appears much more comfortable using public platforms to tell her story.
"Those differences don't automatically create problems, but they are impossible to ignore, and Harry's aversion to the life Meghan wants in the spotlight – which is something he hates due to the way his mother ended up – could end up driving him and Meghan apart forever."
In his memoir Spare, Harry described fame as "fancy captivity" and detailed the emotional toll of growing up under relentless media scrutiny.
Throughout the book, he repeatedly returned to the impact of Diana's 1997 car crash death at the age of 36, and his concerns about intrusive coverage of his own family.
A source explained: "There has long been a contradiction at the heart of Harry's public identity. On one hand, he has spent years speaking about the importance of privacy and the damage caused by relentless public scrutiny.
"On the other hand, he often seems keen to strip away the mystique and formality that traditionally surround members of the Royal Family. But he still appears very uncomfortable with being paraded around by Meghan."
Another insider said, "Harry is tortured by memories of how Diana's life unfolded under constant public attention. People close to him believe he recoils from anything that resembles celebrity culture, while Meghan increasingly embraces direct engagement with the public."