EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Pain Over Mother Diana's Death 'Will Spark His Divorce From Meghan Markle'

The images, shared with Markle's 4.6 million Instagram followers, included candid moments from the celebrations, among them a black-and-white dancefloor photograph showing Harry with his eyes closed as his new bride held his face during the afterparty.

The release prompted renewed discussion among royal commentators about how the couple navigates publicity after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

A source told us: "What really jumps out from these photographs is how uncomfortable Harry looks when Meghan is doing things like smushing his face and dancing with him.

"For her, it's part of a performance. For Harry, it's obvious from his body language and expressions that he's been traumatized by her relentless desire to turn them into Instagram-fodder celebs. He is literally squirming in some of these photos."