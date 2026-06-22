Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Apologizes to Mom While Debuting New Shoulder Tattoo
June 22 2026, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, sent a cheeky message to her mother, Kerstin, after adding to her vast tattoo collection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On June 21, Ella, 27, took to Instagram and debuted a new shoulder tattoo so fresh that it still had a clear film on it as part of the aftercare.
'Sorry Mom'
Wearing a grey sleeveless top, Ella stood on a New York City sidewalk and bent down toward the camera, pointing to her fresh ink.
The shirt showed off Ella's other tattoos down both arms, as well as matching tats on each hip.
"Just got a new tattoo. Can't wait for my mom to ask me if this is the last one," she wrote across the screen, while adding in the caption, "Sorry, Mom," seeming to hint that Kerstin was not happy with her ever-growing body art.
Ella Emhoff's Mom Found Out About Her Daughter's New Tattoos Via Instagram
Ella was right, as Kerstin responded in the comments section implying she was frustrated that she had to learn about the new tattoos on social media.
"Ella!!!!! Why am I seeing this on Insta first?? What is it???? Jeez, it’s hard to be a Mom!" the film producer complained.
Her daughter playfully snarked back, "Ladies and gentlemen… the mom in question."
Other mothers felt Kerstin's pain, as one told her," Solidarity, girl. Signed, fellow mom of an awesome adult kid with So. Many. Tattoos."
A second wrote, " I feel you, fellow mom!"
Ella Emhoff Began Getting Tattoos During 2020 COVID-19 Lockdowns
Ella began getting tattoos during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, when she turned to a Brooklyn, New York, artist to get a large cow inked on her left arm in September of that year.
That was followed by a blue flower pot tattoo with several blooms poking out on her right bicep, succeeded by bacon and eggs, a colorful birthday cake, and more pieces before the year closed out, including an apple and a baby deer.
In November 2020, the then-Parsons School of Design student told Garage magazine that during the lockdowns, she turned to doing her own body art.
"I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth," she revealed.
Ella has also had a massive swan tattoo inked on her back, as well as several tattoos on her legs.
Ella Emhoff Lost Track of How Many Tattoos She Has
In a January 2021 New York Times profile, Ella hadn't even kept count of the number of tattoos she had since getting her first inking months prior.
She guessed, "Maybe around 18 now," about how many designs she had on her skin, including some that her parents "may not know about."
By then, her stepmother had just been sworn in as Joe Biden's vice president, after being selected as his running mate in August 2020.
Ella's parents divorced in 2010 after 16 years of marriage. Doug married Harris in August 2014.