In the short clip, Sheikh Mohammed greets Iranian and Pakistani diplomats before seemingly ignoring Vance in the tough-to-watch moment. Before Vance begins to speak, Sheikh Mohammed gives him a brief look.

The moment quickly went viral, as one person on X noted, "Qatar snubs JD Vance. America is a laughing stock," and another added, "America has never looked this weak."

A user said, "He's so weak. Just look at him. His cowardice is palpable," and a commentator quipped, "MAGA will somehow spin this and say he's negotiating with strength."

Vance's meeting with Iran took place at the Lake Lucerne Summit on Sunday, June 21, in an exchange mediated by Pakistan and attended by Qatar.