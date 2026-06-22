JD Vance Brutally Snubbed by Qatar's Prime Minister in Awkward Moment During Peace Talks — 'America Has Never Looked This Weak'
June 22 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
JD Vance found himself brutally snubbed by Qatar's prime minister, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the awkward moment happened to be caught on camera during the important meeting in Switzerland.
The vice president, who was joined by United States Special Envoy for Peace, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff, seemed to be awaiting Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani to acknowledge him; something that never came.
'He's So Weak'
In the short clip, Sheikh Mohammed greets Iranian and Pakistani diplomats before seemingly ignoring Vance in the tough-to-watch moment. Before Vance begins to speak, Sheikh Mohammed gives him a brief look.
The moment quickly went viral, as one person on X noted, "Qatar snubs JD Vance. America is a laughing stock," and another added, "America has never looked this weak."
A user said, "He's so weak. Just look at him. His cowardice is palpable," and a commentator quipped, "MAGA will somehow spin this and say he's negotiating with strength."
Vance's meeting with Iran took place at the Lake Lucerne Summit on Sunday, June 21, in an exchange mediated by Pakistan and attended by Qatar.
Put the Blame on JD Vance
As he left Switzerland the following day, Vance claimed both the U.S. and Iran got closer to finally agreeing to a deal to end the war, nearly five months after President Trump ordered an attack on Iran.
"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," the 41-year-old said in a press briefing. "The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."
However, if the proposed deal falls apart, Trump has made it clear he's not taking the blame, and all the fault will lie on his vice president.
"I like that idea, sure," Trump responded at a G7 summit press conference recently when asked by Fox News personality Peter Doocy if everything would be pinned on Vance if the deal crashes and burns.
Trump Threatens Iran... Again
The 80-year-old added, "If it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He's going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here."
Trump, who spent three days at the summit in France, also spoke about the controversial deal with Iran, which was previously rumored to include $300billion for Iran for reconstruction.
The president didn't miss the opportunity to threaten Iran, as he boasted, "If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head."
Meanwhile, while Trump seems to be ready to blame Vance just in case the deal sputters, so is Fox News, after the network's Brian Kilmeade labeled the deal "concerning" and "vague."
"All I'm going to say is the vice president was here, he did a wonderful job on every outlet, including The View, but this is his deal," Kilmeade said, referring to Vance's recent appearance on the daytime talk show to push his upcoming book.
He added, "It's not the president's deal, and it's his deal… I just hope they didn't let the president down because the president put a lot of stock in them, and he can’t do everything himself. I just hoped they didn’t let him down."
Trump isn't doing his part, however, as he recently dropped another threat on Iran over the weekend, warning the Middle Eastern country that if it closes the Strait of Hormuz, America will “blow the sh-t out of them."
"You close it, and you won't have a country,” he rambled on Fox News. You won’t even make it back to your fu-king country."