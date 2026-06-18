'I'll Blame JD Vance': Trump Admits He'll Pin Any Iran Deal Disaster on His Own Veep if 'It Doesn't Work Out'
June 18 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has a plan in place if the proposed deal with Iran turns into a disaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal: blame JD Vance.
On Wednesday, June 18, the president confessed he is not interested in taking responsibility for the deal if it falls apart, especially now that he's received brutal backlash over certain details.
Blame It on JD Vance
"I like that idea, sure," the 80-year-old responded at a G7 summit press conference when asked by Fox News personality Peter Doocy if everything would be pinned on Vance if the deal ends up in the gutter.
He added, "If it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He's going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here."
While Trump laughed at his own joke, critics weren't laughing as one person on X raged, "That's how he operates on every situation. Take credit if it goes well, or blame if it doesn't."
Another suggested, "That's exactly what he will do too. He is a spineless coward who never takes responsibility and always blames someone else for his failures.
"Well then, Vance is going to face a lot of blame, because there is zero chance that Iran will not violate any agreement," a user predicted.
The Controversial Iran Deal
Trump, who spent three days at the summit, spoke about the controversial deal with Iran, which has been rumored to include $300billion for Iran for reconstruction.
"If I don't like it, if they don’t behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head," the former reality star said about Iran, almost five months after first attacking them.
Trump also did not fail to mention his rival, Barack Obama, and his Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal with Iran, claiming the country "laughed at Obama" and "said he's a stupid son of a b-tch."
Meanwhile, Trump isn't the only one seemingly ready to blame the vice president; so is Fox News.
Fox News on JD Vance: 'This Is His Deal'
On Wednesday, the network's Brian Kilmeade branded the deal "concerning" and "vague."
"The MOU calls for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened in the near term," Kilmeade said, while reading details of the potential deal. "The MOU stipulates, quote, that Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days – hold on here, best efforts? What do you mean 'best efforts?' Just back out of there. We’ll pick up the mines, not best efforts. That’s a specific vague language. And what happens after 60 days?"
He then set his sights on Vance and added, "All I'm going to say is the vice president was here, he did a wonderful job on every outlet, including The View, but this is his deal.
"It's not the president's deal, and it's his deal… I just hope they didn't let the president down because the president put a lot of stock in them, and he can’t do everything himself. I just hoped they didn’t let him down."
JD Vance Defends Himself
In his defense, Vance declared Iran won't be getting any money from the U.S., as he said on Thursday, June 14, "... You will hear things about $300billion, or $24billion, or this or that number, or amount, of money. And the simple fact is that the only way the Iranians get any of those resources – not a single penny, by the way, from the United States of America under any circumstances – but the only way that they would ever get any benefit of the bargain is if they comply fully and change their behavior."
He added, "So you really have a win-win situation for the United States of America."