'I'll Blame JD Vance': Trump Admits He'll Pin Any Iran Deal Disaster on His Own Veep if 'It Doesn't Work Out' 

"I like that idea, sure," the 80-year-old responded at a G7 summit press conference when asked by Fox News personality Peter Doocy if everything would be pinned on Vance if the deal ends up in the gutter.

He added, "If it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He's going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here."

While Trump laughed at his own joke, critics weren't laughing as one person on X raged, "That's how he operates on every situation. Take credit if it goes well, or blame if it doesn't."

Another suggested, "That's exactly what he will do too. He is a spineless coward who never takes responsibility and always blames someone else for his failures.

"Well then, Vance is going to face a lot of blame, because there is zero chance that Iran will not violate any agreement," a user predicted.