Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 26, Strips Down to Debut New Tattoo — After Her Candid Confession About Antidepressant Medication
May 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, stripped down to show off her brand new tattoo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 20, Emhoff posted herself shirtless with her back faced to the camera as she debuted fresh ink of a beautiful ring of flowers around her elbow.
Ella Emhoff Shares Her New Ink
"This is becoming my Ruby arm," she captioned the photo taken by her tattoo artist, Ruby Quilter, who works at a private studio in Los Angeles called Sweet Baby Tattoos.
This comes months after Emhoff took to Instagram and shared a picture of her full back piece of a swan beginning to spread its wings.
"I don’t even have words to describe how lucky I feel to have this piece by @rubymayquilter," the 26-year-old wrote at the time. "All I have to say is… go get your back done."
Ella Emhoff's Quirky Tattoos
Quilter also posted several photos of the swan tattoo in progress.
"We did this in a month in 4 sessions I think?" she wrote at the time. "A combination of her consistency and ability to sit like a rock helped speed things along!! Thank you so much Ella!!"
Aside from Emhoff's back piece and the flower ring on her elbow, the model also has a number of other cutesy tattoos on her arms and legs, including a cow, a rabbit, a flower pot, a birthday cake and a plate full of bacon and eggs made into a smiley face.
Ella Emhoff Gets Candid About Antidepressants
This comes after Emhoff opened up about her mental health and her past use of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, also known as SSRIs.
They are used to treat anxiety, major depression, PTSD and more. Common medications include Zoloft, Lexapro and Prozac.
Back in December, she brought up the topic of how difficult it can be the stop the use of them, noting that conversations on how to safely taper off or avoid withdrawal symptoms should be discussed more. Following her remarks, several conservative outlets picked up the story, leading her to clarify that she fully supports the use of the drugs.
“I am very pro-SSRIs,” she explained in a follow-up Instagram video. “I do not support the eradication of them at all. They have saved my life 100%. All I was trying to say in the video is that I didn’t know how hard it was to get off of them or the actual process of getting off of them, which there is a very healthy way to do it.”
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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Speaks Out Against SSRIs
Earlier this year, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that Americans have a "dependency crisis driven by overmedicalization" on psychiatric prescriptions, particularly SSRIs, and said he wanted his department to focus on "deprescribing" them in the future.
"Too many patients begin treatment without a clear understanding of the risks and how long they will stay on these drugs or how to come off of them," he said. "And that's not informed consent. We are going to fix it."
However, Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera, who is the president of the American Psychiatric Association, claimed his take was an "oversimplification."
"It really ignores the larger reality, which is that too many patients really cannot access timely, comprehensive care that is much needed for our nation," she explained, per NPR.