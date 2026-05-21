Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 26, Strips Down to Debut New Tattoo — After Her Candid Confession About Antidepressant Medication

This comes after Emhoff opened up about her mental health and her past use of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, also known as SSRIs.

They are used to treat anxiety, major depression, PTSD and more. Common medications include Zoloft, Lexapro and Prozac.

Back in December, she brought up the topic of how difficult it can be the stop the use of them, noting that conversations on how to safely taper off or avoid withdrawal symptoms should be discussed more. Following her remarks, several conservative outlets picked up the story, leading her to clarify that she fully supports the use of the drugs.

“I am very pro-SSRIs,” she explained in a follow-up Instagram video. “I do not support the eradication of them at all. They have saved my life 100%. All I was trying to say in the video is that I didn’t know how hard it was to get off of them or the actual process of getting off of them, which there is a very healthy way to do it.”