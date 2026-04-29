EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Ordered Not to Serve McDonald's to King Charles Under Any Circumstances' Due to Monarch's 'Utter Hatred' of Fast Food

The visit has now drawn attention not only for its diplomatic significance but also for the stark contrast in the two men's culinary preferences.

Trump has frequently babbled about his fondness for fast food, particularly McDonald's, which he has previously served at official events – while Charles has spent decades promoting organic agriculture and sustainable diets.

One source familiar with planning discussions said: "There was a clear directive behind the scenes that fast food should not feature in any part of the King's itinerary – it would be seen as entirely out of step with his values.

"Trump was repeatedly told not to even jokingly offer it to Charles. The contrast between the president's personal tastes and the King's dietary principles is so pronounced that it required careful handling."

The source added: "Trump's love of fast food is well known, and in other contexts it has even been used as a symbol of his approachability, but in this setting advisers were keen to avoid anything that could be perceived as insensitive or discordant."