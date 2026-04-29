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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Ordered Not to Serve McDonald's to King Charles Under Any Circumstances' Due to Monarch's 'Utter Hatred' of Fast Food

Photo of Donald Trump and McDonald's burger meal
Source: Mega

Trump banned from serving McDonald's to King Charles due to the Monarch's fast food 'hatred.'

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April 28 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is said to have been repeatedly warned not to offer fast food to King Charles during the monarch's US visit, amid longstanding tensions between the US president's well-documented love of McDonald's and the monarch's commitment to organic, plant-forward eating.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Charles, 77, arrived in Washington, DC, this week with his wife Queen Camilla, 78, for a state visit hosted by Trump, 79, at the White House.

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Culinary Clash and Diplomatic Dining

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Advisers warned Donald Trump not to offer fast food to King Charles.

The visit has now drawn attention not only for its diplomatic significance but also for the stark contrast in the two men's culinary preferences.

Trump has frequently babbled about his fondness for fast food, particularly McDonald's, which he has previously served at official events – while Charles has spent decades promoting organic agriculture and sustainable diets.

One source familiar with planning discussions said: "There was a clear directive behind the scenes that fast food should not feature in any part of the King's itinerary – it would be seen as entirely out of step with his values.

"Trump was repeatedly told not to even jokingly offer it to Charles. The contrast between the president's personal tastes and the King's dietary principles is so pronounced that it required careful handling."

The source added: "Trump's love of fast food is well known, and in other contexts it has even been used as a symbol of his approachability, but in this setting advisers were keen to avoid anything that could be perceived as insensitive or discordant."

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King's Longstanding Advocacy For Organic Living

Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

Charles promoted organic agriculture and sustainable diets for several decades.

Charles – who is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer – has long been vocal about his concerns regarding processed food and its impact on public health.

During a 2007 visit to a diabetes center in Abu Dhabi, he famously asked a nutritionist: "Have you got anywhere with McDonald's? Have you tried getting it banned? That is the key."

A spokesperson later clarified the then-Prince of Wales was highlighting the importance of balanced diets, particularly for children.

Over the years, Charles has consistently advocated for fresh, locally sourced produce and has transformed estates such as Highgrove into organic farms.

The King has also linked dietary habits to environmental concerns, reducing his consumption of meat and dairy in an effort to lower his carbon footprint.

He said in a 2021 interview: "For years I haven't eaten meat and fish two days a week and I don't eat dairy products one day a week."

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Fast Food Versus Sustainability Debate In Focus

Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

Charles famously asked a nutritionist about banning McDonald's in 2007.

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His approach stands in marked contrast to Trump's public enthusiasm for fast food, which has included high-profile servings of burgers and fries at official gatherings.

Another source close to Charles' visit said: "Food may seem like a minor detail, but it carries symbolic weight in diplomacy.

"In this case, it underscores two very different worldviews – one rooted in sustainability and environmental stewardship, the other in convenience and personal preference.

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Photo of a McDonald's burger meal
Source: Mega

Trump frequently served burgers and fries at previous official events.

"Ensuring any menus are aligned with the King's principles was seen as essential to maintaining the tone of the visit, especially as he utterly detests the smell, taste and idea of fast food."

Other members of the royal family have taken a more relaxed approach to fast food.

Princess Diana was known to take her sons Prince William and Prince Harry for occasional fast food outings during their childhood.

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