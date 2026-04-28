EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Sickened' to Discover He's Donald Trump's Cousin

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Charles, 77, is currently in Washington, DC, with his wife Queen Camilla , 78, for a state visit hosted by the president, 79, at the White House .

King Charles is said to have reacted with private dismay after reports emerged he shares a distant ancestral link with Donald Trump – in a revelation that has added an unexpected twist to the already complex dynamics of the monarch's US visit.

One source with knowledge of Charles' reaction to the new family tree research said: "There was a degree of discomfort at the discovery – not because of the historical connection itself, which is not unusual among European and transatlantic lineages, but because Charles basically detests everything Trump stands for.

Against this diplomatic backdrop, newly surfaced genealogical research suggests the King and the president in fact have a very special relationship, as they are distant cousins, both descended from a 16th-century Scottish nobleman.

The trip comes at a time when British officials have reportedly moved away from describing US-UK ties as a "special relationship," favoring more measured language such as an "enduring relationship."

King Charles reacted with private dismay to the news of the ancestral link, according to sources.

Genealogical research suggests Trump's maternal line, through his mother Mary Anne MacLeod , connects to the same extended family tree that ultimately leads to the House of Windsor.

The shared lineage between Charles and Trump traces back to the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a descendant of James II of Scotland, linking both men through centuries of aristocratic and clan ancestry.

"He is, frankly, sickened to know they have any relation. He hates Trump's foreign policy, environmental policy, his manners, and his personality – but even he can see the humor in him being related to someone he hates."

The president praised the resilience and character of the British monarch.

The genealogical link also extends through a complex web of Scottish clans, including the Mackays and MacLeods, before reaching Trump's family in the United States.

Trump has also described Charles as "a great guy" and "a fighter," praising his resilience in public life.

But the Queen is said to have been unable to stand Trump as she found him rude.

Reflecting on his meetings with the late Queen, Trump said: "I had a really good relationship with her. She was unbelievable. I liked her, and she liked me."

Trump has previously spoken warmly about the British royal family, including Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II , who died in 2022 aged 96 .

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

The royal couple finished the first day of their high-stakes state visit.

Historians note such connections are not uncommon, particularly given the interwoven nature of European noble lineages and migration patterns to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The discovery comes as Charles continues his diplomatic program in Washington, including formal engagements and a state dinner, while Trump has indicated he views the visit as an opportunity to reinforce ties between the two nations.

Charles and Camilla wrapped up the first day of their US visit with a garden party for 600 British and American guests in the grounds of the famous Lutyens-designed British Embassy in Washington.

A source said: "An invitation to take tea with the King – complete with scones and clotted cream – has been one of the most prized tickets in Washington.

"It reflects not just the prestige attached to the monarch's presence, but the enduring allure of British ceremonial tradition on the global stage."

The insider continued: "For all the careful language now being used by officials to describe the transatlantic alliance, moments like this underline a deeper reality.

"Beneath the rhetoric, the connection between the UK and the US retains a distinctive character – one shaped by history, culture and shared influence that continues to set it apart and make it special, whatever critics have to say."