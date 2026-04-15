EXCLUSIVE: Sinking Sharon Osbourne's Worries for Skeletal Girl Kelly Exposed as She 'Wastes Away From Grief Over Ozzy'
April 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Grieving widow Sharon Osbourne finds herself struggling to cope as her family continues to unravel, with sources saying she's been hit hard by the sudden end of daughter Kelly Osbourne's engagement. RadarOnline.com can reveal
The 41-year-old and Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson, 49, got engaged at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert on July 5. A mere three weeks later, the rock legend, 76, died from cardiac arrest.
Sharon Devastated Over Kelly Split
"Sharon is devastated for Kelly and Sid," an insider shared, noting the exes are coparenting their son, Sidney, 3. "She hates seeing their little family broken apart."
Wilson has been in all the Osbournes' lives for many years: His band was playing during Ozzfest – the music festival founded by Sharon, 73, and Ozzy – in 1999 when Sid and Kelly first met. The pair maintained a friendship for more than two decades before things turned romantic.
"Sharon loves Sid," the insider said. "Since the breakup, she's had to stop relying on him for day-to-day support, which has been a huge adjustment."
Sharon Reeling as Kelly Moves On
Both the matriarch and her youngest daughter have been open about their ongoing agony over Ozzy's death, with Kelly revealing she slept in Sharon's bed for months to cope. But the Fashion Police star – who's blamed her disturbingly thin frame on the loss – appears to have moved on far more quickly from her failed relationship.
Last pictured with her DJ fiancé at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in L.A., Kelly was reportedly spotted getting close to nonbinary hairdresser Klinicki in London by late March – much to her poor mother's dismay, said the insider.
"Sharon would love to see her daughter get back together with Sid," admitted the insider. "Kelly is adamant that's not going to happen, though, so Sharon is doing her best to accept it."
Sharon might be managing the heartbreak better if her husband of 43 years were alive to help her through it.
"She's still very much dealing with her own grief," said the insider.
"On top of that, she's trying to manage Ozzy's estate on her own, and it's becoming overwhelming."