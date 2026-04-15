EXCLUSIVE: Sinking Sharon Osbourne's Worries for Skeletal Girl Kelly Exposed as She 'Wastes Away From Grief Over Ozzy'

The 41-year-old and Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson , 49, got engaged at Ozzy Osbourne 's final Black Sabbath concert on July 5. A mere three weeks later, the rock legend, 76, died from cardiac arrest .

Grieving widow Sharon Osbourne finds herself struggling to cope as her family continues to unravel, with sources saying she's been hit hard by the sudden end of daughter Kelly Osbourne 's engagement. RadarOnline.com can reveal

Sharon Osbourne is 'devastated' over Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's split following her husband, Ozzy Osbourne's death.

"Sharon is devastated for Kelly and Sid," an insider shared, noting the exes are coparenting their son, Sidney, 3. "She hates seeing their little family broken apart."

Wilson has been in all the Osbournes' lives for many years: His band was playing during Ozzfest – the music festival founded by Sharon, 73, and Ozzy – in 1999 when Sid and Kelly first met. The pair maintained a friendship for more than two decades before things turned romantic.

"Sharon loves Sid," the insider said. "Since the breakup, she's had to stop relying on him for day-to-day support, which has been a huge adjustment."