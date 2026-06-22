Clive Davis Dead at 94: Music Industry Titan Who Signed Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen Dies After Being Hospitalized for 'Respiratory Problems'
June 22 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Legendary music producer Clive Davis has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 94 years old.
The multi-Grammy winner was responsible for introducing musicians like Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, and Bruce Springsteen to the world.
Davis Family Statement
Davis died Monday at his home in Manhattan. He had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues, but an official cause of death was not announced.
In a statement, his family shared, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.
"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."
"Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives," the statement concluded.
Tributes from Music Legends
Almost immediately, tributes from some of the biggest names in music came pouring in.
"So saddened to hear about the death of Clive Davis... he was a giant in the music industry – and such a nice man... rest in peace," shared Harry Connick, Jr. on Instagram.
Debbie Gibson remarked, "The end of an era. A true gentleman and music man for the ages. Loved spending some time with Clive in this latest era of life. Rest easy. Your legacy of kindness and music lives on."
While Darlene Love remembered, "Rest in peace to my beautiful, dear friend, Clive Davis. A true music mogul, visionary label executive, and one of the greatest hitmakers our industry has ever known. Thank you for believing in artists, creating timeless music, and leaving an extraordinary legacy that will live on forever. You will be deeply missed, my friend."
Clive Davis' Long, Successful Career
Davis' long career saw him as the former head of some of music's biggest labels. From 1967 to 1973, he was the president of Columbia Records.
The following year, he left to become founder and president of Arista Records, staying there until 2000, when he founded J Records. From 2002 until April 2008, he was chair and CEO of the RCA Music Group and chair and CEO of BMG North America.
Most recently, he was the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.
Davis was also a five-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fall From Grace
However, Davis had a crushing fall from musical grace in recent years, culminating in 2025, when he announced his annual highly anticipated Grammy party would proceed as scheduled, even as Los Angeles firefighters were still fighting multiple wildfires that wiped out entire neighborhoods, burned over 12,000 structures, and killed at least 27 people.
Critics called the move to continue with the soiree and music awards "tone-deaf" amid the natural disaster and a shift in cultural attitudes toward extravagant displays of wealth, especially at a time when thousands in Southern California had lost their homes in the inferno.
The party was boycotted by the industry's biggest stars, who made sure to publicly distance themselves from any involvement.
One industry source said at the time: "Clive's parties used to be the event of Grammy weekend, but this year, it feels like no one wants to be associated with it," while calling the condemnation a "major fall from grace for an event that once defined star power."