Clive Davis Dead at 94: Music Industry Titan Who Signed Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen Dies After Being Hospitalized for 'Respiratory Problems'

Davis died Monday at his home in Manhattan. He had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues, but an official cause of death was not announced.

In a statement, his family shared, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."

"Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives," the statement concluded.