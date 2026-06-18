Luigi Mangione Abruptly Drops 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' Defense Claim in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Murder Trial — Just One Day After Filing

Now, it's unclear how Mangione plans to fight the murder charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione 's legal team has abruptly withdrawn its plans to use a "psychiatric defense" at his upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com can report, despite just announcing the strategy a day ago.

The legla team had planned to argue Mangione suffered 'extreme emotional disturbance.'

On Wednesday, June 17, Mangione's lawyers said they plan to prove that he was suffering from "extreme emotional disturbance" before he reportedly gunned down Thompson outside a New York City hotel.

By using a psychiatric defense, the 28-year-old would effectively be admitting he killed the man, but did so because of mitigating circumstances. That could help lessen the charges against him.

But Late Thursday, June 18, Mangione's lawyers sent a simple, one-sentence brief to the court, announcing the change.

"The defense respectfully withdraws CPL 250.10 notice at this time."

Under New York Law, CPL 250.10 is a "notice of intent to proffer psychiatric evidence; examination of defendant upon application of prosecutor."