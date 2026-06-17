Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Murder Trial Bombshell: Judge Reveals Accused CEO Killer Will Blame 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' for Brian Thompson Slaying

Luigi Mangione will argue psychiatric defense at his state murder trial
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione will argue psychiatric defense at his state murder trial

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Luigi Mangione will claim a psychiatric defense at his New York state murder trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can report.

By using a psychiatric defense, Mangione would effectively be admitting he killed Thompson, but did so because of mitigating circumstances – however, it is still different from an insanity defense.

Article continues below advertisement

A Surprise by the Defense

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Mangione was back in court Wednesday for a hearing.
Source: MEGA

Mangione was back in court Wednesday for a hearing.

At a delayed hearing on Wednesday, June 17, the 28-year-old's lawyers said they plan to prove that he was suffering from "extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence."

If a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter, leading to less time in prison. An insanity conviction would have spared him prison but sent him to a mental asylum.

Prosecutors objected to the strategy, and argued the defense had "stonewalled" them.

While the alleged assassin's reported psychiatric issues weren't immediately clear, Judge Gregory Carro ordered the defense to turn over their evidence – including the name of their psychiatric expert – no later than Thursday, and warned that any delays could prevent them from using the argument at the trial.

"(Prosecutors) need to know what the malady is that this defendant suffers and how that triggered an extreme emotional disturbance at the time and place of the occurrence," Carro said. "Nothing is going to be a surprise. I’m not going to let you surprise the People on the eve of the trial. So, get it done."

Article continues below advertisement

Tuesday's Hearing was Delayed

Prosecutors failed to request Mangione for the hearing scheduled Tuesday.
Source: mega

Prosecutors failed to request Mangione for the hearing scheduled Tuesday.

Wednesday's hearing was expected to take place a day earlier, but had to be delayed at the last minute after a prosecutorial error.

Carro was forced to cancel the court hearing roughly 30 minutes after it was supposed to start when Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann told him that prosecutors had failed to send the required paperwork to Mangione's jail, telling them to send him over.

"It's on us," an embarrassed Seidemann told the judge. "We got the writ signed but we failed to serve it."

"That's unfortunate," Carro replied.

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Karen Agnifilo brushed the snafu off, telling reporters, "Mistakes happen. People make mistakes."

Article continues below advertisement

A Tale of Two Trials

He faces life in prison.
Source: mega

He faces life in prison.

Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in for the Dec. 4, 2024, killing. The 28-year-old is set to go to trial in the state case on Sept. 8. His federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on Oct. 13.

He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in either case.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
A hearing for Luigi Mangione had to be delayed.

Luigi Mangione Court Chaos: Hearing Delayed Again After Prosecutors Failed to Confirm Jailed CEO Assassination Suspect Needed to Appear

Gavin Newsom said he is under investigation by the Trump DOJ.

Gavin Newsom on Trump's 'Hit List': CA Governor Claims He's Being Investigated by DOJ Because of Potential Prez Run

Luigi's Big Win

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Mangione has already scored one legal victory.
Source: mega

Mangione has already scored one legal victory.

Mangione already scored a major legal victory in September, after two charges of terrorism against him were dropped.

Judge Carro dismissed murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism, writing the statute "cannot be interpreted so broadly so as to cover individuals or groups who are not normally viewed as terrorists."

The judge explained Mangione's case does not meet the standards of terrorism: "The defendant's targeted killing of one individual – although abhorrent and despicable – is not comparable.

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate or coerce a civilian population."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.