Luigi Mangione Murder Trial Bombshell: Judge Reveals Accused CEO Killer Will Blame 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' for Brian Thompson Slaying

At a delayed hearing on Wednesday, June 17, the 28-year-old's lawyers said they plan to prove that he was suffering from "extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence."

If a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter, leading to less time in prison. An insanity conviction would have spared him prison but sent him to a mental asylum.

Prosecutors objected to the strategy, and argued the defense had "stonewalled" them.

While the alleged assassin's reported psychiatric issues weren't immediately clear, Judge Gregory Carro ordered the defense to turn over their evidence – including the name of their psychiatric expert – no later than Thursday, and warned that any delays could prevent them from using the argument at the trial.

"(Prosecutors) need to know what the malady is that this defendant suffers and how that triggered an extreme emotional disturbance at the time and place of the occurrence," Carro said. "Nothing is going to be a surprise. I’m not going to let you surprise the People on the eve of the trial. So, get it done."