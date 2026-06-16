Luigi Mangione Court Chaos: Hearing Delayed Again After Prosecutors Failed to Confirm Jailed CEO Assassination Suspect Needed to Appear
June 16 2026, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione was expected to attend a crucial court hearing in his murder case against the state of New York on Tuesday, June 16.
The problem is, it appears that no one let his jail know that he was needed, forcing the hearing to be pushed back a day, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
'Mistakes Happen'
The accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is facing both state and federal trials.
Tuesday's hearing was concerning the state case, but Judge Gregory Carro was forced to cancel it roughly 30 minutes after it was supposed to start when Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann told him that prosecutors had failed to send required paperwork to the jail, telling them to send Mangione over.
"It's on us," an embarrassed Seidemann told the judge. "We got the writ signed but we failed to serve it."
"That's unfortunate," Carro replied.
Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Karen Agnifilo brushed the snafu off, telling reporters, "Mistakes happen. People make mistakes."
Two Trials on Two Different Courses
Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in for the Dec. 4, 2024, killing. The 28-year-old is set to go to trial in the state case on Sept. 8. His federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on Oct. 13.
He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in either case.
Online, where support for Mangione remains high, court watchers were perplexed by the mistake.
"I have no words... how can you fail to serve such a crucial document?" one person tweeted, as another echoed: "If you can't produce a man in jail, then the State has some serious issues."
While one person mocked, "Writ wrent wrong. Ruh roh."
Prosecutors Will Be Able to Present Gun as Evidence
The state's slip-up comes just weeks after prosecutors celebrated a major legal victory in their case, when Carro ruled prosecutors can use a gun and alleged manifesto-style writings as evidence in his murder trial.
Carro announced last month that prosecutors can present a 3D-printed pistol and handwritten notebook entries allegedly recovered from Mangione's backpack after his December 2024 arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Authorities believe the weapon matches the gun used to fatally shoot Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel days earlier during UnitedHealthcare's investor conference in New York City.
The notebook — repeatedly described by prosecutors as a "manifesto" — allegedly included chilling references to wanting to "wack" a health insurance executive and rebel against what was called the "deadly, greed-fueled health insurance cartel."
Mangione's Defense Scores a Major Victory
Despite the major ruling, Mangione's legal team did secure one victory in court, when Carro ruled police improperly searched the backpack during Mangione's arrest at a McDonald's restaurant before obtaining a warrant.
Because of that finding, several items discovered during the initial search, including a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet, and computer chip, cannot be introduced at trial.
"I find that the search of [the] backpack at the McDonald's was an improper warrantless search," the judge said in his ruling.
However, the court still allowed evidence recovered later during an inventory search at the police station, where officers allegedly discovered the gun, silencer, notebook and additional writings.
Prosecutors argued officers were following department procedures designed to protect police and the public from dangerous items.