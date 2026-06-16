Luigi Mangione Court Chaos: Hearing Delayed Again After Prosecutors Failed to Confirm Jailed CEO Assassination Suspect Needed to Appear

Mangione is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in for the Dec. 4, 2024, killing. The 28-year-old is set to go to trial in the state case on Sept. 8. His federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on Oct. 13.

He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in either case.

Online, where support for Mangione remains high, court watchers were perplexed by the mistake.

"I have no words... how can you fail to serve such a crucial document?" one person tweeted, as another echoed: "If you can't produce a man in jail, then the State has some serious issues."

While one person mocked, "Writ wrent wrong. Ruh roh."