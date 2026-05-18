Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione Suffers Major Courtroom Blow as Judge Allows Gun and Manifesto-Style Writings To Be Used as Evidence in Murder Trial
May 18 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione suffered a major legal setback after a judge ruled prosecutors can use a gun and alleged manifesto-style writings as evidence in his upcoming murder trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive decision gives jurors access to key items authorities claim directly tie the 28-year-old to the shocking killing of Brian Thompson.
Judge Hands Prosecutors Major Victory
Judge Gregory Carro ruled on May 18 that prosecutors can present a 3D-printed pistol and handwritten notebook entries allegedly recovered from Mangione's backpack after his December 2024 arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, per The Boston Globe.
Authorities believe the weapon matches the gun used to fatally shoot Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel days earlier during UnitedHealthcare's investor conference in New York City.
The notebook — repeatedly described by prosecutors as a "manifesto" — allegedly included chilling references to wanting to "wack" a health insurance executive and rebel against what was called the "deadly, greed-fueled health insurance cartel."
The ruling marks a huge win for prosecutors as they prepare for Mangione's high-profile murder trial later this year.
Defense Scores Partial Win Over Backpack Search
Despite the major ruling, Mangione's legal team did secure one victory in court.
Carro ruled police improperly searched the backpack during Mangione's arrest at a McDonald's restaurant before obtaining a warrant.
Because of that finding, several items discovered during the initial search, including a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet, and computer chip, cannot be introduced at trial.
"I find that the search of [the] backpack at the McDonald's was an improper warrantless search," the judge said in his ruling.
However, the court still allowed evidence recovered later during an inventory search at the police station, where officers allegedly discovered the gun, silencer, notebook, and additional writings.
Prosecutors argued officers were following department procedures designed to protect police and the public from dangerous items.
Bodycam Footage Captured Dramatic Arrest Moment
During earlier hearings, prosecutors played body camera footage showing officers reacting after allegedly discovering ammunition wrapped in underwear inside Mangione’s bag.
"It's him, dude. It's him, 100%," one officer was heard saying after the discovery.
Police said Mangione initially identified himself as "Mark Rosario" and allegedly presented officers with a fake New Jersey driver's license before later admitting his real identity.
Authorities testified that the fake name immediately gave officers grounds to arrest him while New York investigators worked to connect him to Thompson's murder.
Trial Dates Set as Chilling Claims Surface
Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both his state and federal cases and faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
His New York state murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 8 and is expected to last between four and six weeks. Jury selection in his separate federal case is set to start on October 13.