Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione Suffers Major Courtroom Blow as Judge Allows Gun and Manifesto-Style Writings To Be Used as Evidence in Murder Trial

Judge Gregory Carro ruled on May 18 that prosecutors can present a 3D-printed pistol and handwritten notebook entries allegedly recovered from Mangione's backpack after his December 2024 arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, per The Boston Globe.

Authorities believe the weapon matches the gun used to fatally shoot Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel days earlier during UnitedHealthcare's investor conference in New York City.

The notebook — repeatedly described by prosecutors as a "manifesto" — allegedly included chilling references to wanting to "wack" a health insurance executive and rebel against what was called the "deadly, greed-fueled health insurance cartel."

The ruling marks a huge win for prosecutors as they prepare for Mangione's high-profile murder trial later this year.