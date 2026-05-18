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Home > News > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Heads Growing List of A-List Stars Ditching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Hollywood Turns Back on Sussexes — 'They Don't Get It'

picture of Meghan markle, prince harry and oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey has distanced herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, like many other Hollywood A-listers.

May 18 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Oprah Winfrey has distanced herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as the couple's A-list friends continue to desert them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the 72-year-old initially lauding the royal couple, her close links with the Sussexes have relaxed over the past 18 months.

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'Oprah Has Been Long-Arming The Sussexes For Some Time'

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picture of Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA

Winfrey won't sever ties completely in case she misses out on an interview, sources claimed.

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But their ties will never be completely severed, as Oprah reportedly wants to keep the couple onside in fear of missing out on another bombshell TV interview.

Paula Froelich, of NewsNation, told The Daily Mail: "The truth is, Oprah has been long-arming the Sussexes for some time.

"She can't let them drift too far away because if something happens, one of the three big Ds, divorce, death, or drama, she will want the interview. "

Froelich believes a long-term alignment with Brand Sussex carries reputational risk, which is why so many showbiz allies are bowing out.

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Oprah Winfrey 'Tarnished' By Association With Sussexes

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Winfrey's 2021 interview with Markle did not show her in the best light as an interviewer, claims expert.

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She explained: "No one wants to hang out with Meghan."

"Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name," she says, referring to Meghan's latest business wheeze where she promotes her outfits through a fashion app that gives her a 10 per cent cut of the sales generated. "Can you imagine? 'What to wear to visit Oprah,'" Froelich added.

Indeed, a distance had already emerged, quite deliberately on Oprah's part.

Froelich said, "Oprah was tarnished by her association with them. The interview she did in 2021 was so soft, and she didn't push back on anything said, so she was seen as a sycophant rather than a great interviewer."

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'They Never Think It Is Them'

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are unaware why so many people are ditching them.

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The sudden departures of celebrity pals have registered with the Sussexes, but they don’t believe any fallout is their fault.

A source said, "They don't get it. They never think it is them. They love famous people – they are very name-droppy. The association gives them a kick. But if someone stops calling, they don't ask why."

Radar recently told how the Sussexes have been burning bridges in Hollywood, which has apparently sent Markle "spiraling."

Insiders claimed fashion queen Anna Wintour, Lauren Sánchez, and the Kardashians are no longer on speaking terms with the Duchess as she's managed to upset them all, sparking concerns regarding how she and Harry can fund their existence in the U.S., which reportedly costs $5million a year.

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picture of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez is said to have fallen out with Markle before the latter's wedding.

A previous source told The Daily Mail: "They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working.

"The whole thing about her (As Ever) stuff selling out isn’t true anymore. I don't think either of them is happy."

Markle is also said to have upset Sánchez, the wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, by snubbing the former journalist before her "wedding of the century" last June.

An insider said, "She snubbed Lauren before the (Bezos) wedding. Meghan was invited to things by Lauren and didn't want to go. She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy."

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