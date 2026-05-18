Oprah Winfrey Heads Growing List of A-List Stars Ditching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Hollywood Turns Back on Sussexes — 'They Don't Get It'

But their ties will never be completely severed, as Oprah reportedly wants to keep the couple onside in fear of missing out on another bombshell TV interview.

Paula Froelich, of NewsNation, told The Daily Mail: "The truth is, Oprah has been long-arming the Sussexes for some time.

"She can't let them drift too far away because if something happens, one of the three big Ds, divorce, death, or drama, she will want the interview. "

Froelich believes a long-term alignment with Brand Sussex carries reputational risk, which is why so many showbiz allies are bowing out.