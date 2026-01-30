Luigi Mangione's Major Win! Accused Assassin Won't Face Death Penalty in Federal Trial for UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder
Jan. 30 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a big win for Mangione's defense, a federal judge ruled that a pair of stalking charges against the 27-year-old did not meet the legal definition of a "crime of violence" and had to be dismissed.
One of the charges carried the possibility of the death penalty.
The decision is a loss for federal prosecutors, who were adamant about pursuing the death penalty in the case. Mangione will still face two counts of stalking. If convicted, those counts have a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
Jury selection for the federal trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, with opening statements starting on October 13.
More to come... This is a developing story