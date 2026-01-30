Your tip
Luigi Mangione's Major Win! Accused Assassin Won't Face Death Penalty in Federal Trial for UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Luigi Mangione.
Source: mega

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a big win for Mangione's defense, a federal judge ruled that a pair of stalking charges against the 27-year-old did not meet the legal definition of a "crime of violence" and had to be dismissed.

One of the charges carried the possibility of the death penalty.

photo of unitedhealthcare ceo shooting
Source: mega

He allegedly shot a healthcare CEO in the back in New York City.

The decision is a loss for federal prosecutors, who were adamant about pursuing the death penalty in the case. Mangione will still face two counts of stalking. If convicted, those counts have a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Jury selection for the federal trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, with opening statements starting on October 13.

More to come... This is a developing story

