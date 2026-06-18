EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read's Legal War Escalates as Federal Lawsuit Accusing Authorities of 'Misconduct and Negligence' Heads Toward Major Courtroom Showdown

Karen Read's sprawling federal lawsuit against former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor and several individuals connected to the investigation into the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, is headed toward a pivotal courtroom showdown next month, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to newly filed court records, obtained by us, Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Casper has scheduled a July 14 hearing on motions seeking dismissal of Read’s civil lawsuit against Proctor, Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Brian Higgins and other defendants.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawsuit Under Massachusetts' Anti-SLAPP

Source: @CourtTV/youtube The hearing is expected to focus on whether Read's claims can proceed or whether the case should be tossed.

Article continues below advertisement

The hearing is expected to focus on whether Read's claims can proceed or whether the case should be tossed before moving into the next phase of litigation. Court records show defendants have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit under Massachusetts' anti-SLAPP statute, as well as Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, arguing the complaint fails to state legally sufficient claims. The scheduling of oral arguments marks the latest development in Read's ongoing legal battles following her highly publicized criminal case stemming from O'Keefe’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

Events Surrounding O’Keefe’s Death

Source: Boston Police Department Proctor’s role in the case and fueled broader debate over how the investigation into O’Keefe’s death was handled.

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar previously reported, Read filed the federal lawsuit after accusing various individuals connected to the investigation of misconduct and constitutional violations that she claims contributed to her prosecution. The lawsuit names several figures tied to the investigation and events surrounding O'Keefe's death, including former lead investigator Proctor, whose conduct became a major point of contention during the criminal proceedings. Proctor became a central figure in Read’s criminal case after a series of his text messages were revealed in court. Defense attorneys argued the communications demonstrated bias against Read and raised questions about the integrity of the investigation. The controversy led to increased scrutiny of Proctor’s role in the case and fueled broader debate over how the investigation into O'Keefe’s death was handled.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Figures Tied Into Investigation

Source: @Law&Crime Trials/Youtube Filings have centered on issues involving investigative conduct, witness testimony and evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, both sides have filed extensive briefs as defendants pushed to have the case dismissed while Read’s legal team fought to keep the lawsuit alive. The filings have centered on issues involving investigative conduct, witness testimony, evidence and other matters that have remained under intense public scrutiny since the case first drew national attention. The upcoming hearing will allow both sides to present arguments directly to Judge Casper before she decides whether some or all of Read’s claims may proceed.

Article continues below advertisement

Reads Fight To Keep Lawsuit Alive

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @CourtTV/youtube The development comes as Read remains involved in multiple legal disputes stemming from the aftermath of O’Keefe’s death.