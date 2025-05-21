Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Karen Read

Karen Read Trial Resumes After Judge Halts Court to Resolve Jury 'Issue' — As Neurosurgeon Testifies on Boston Cop's Head Injuries

Split photo of Karen Read, Dr. Aizik Wolf
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE

Karen Read's trial resumed after judge paused court to resolve 'issue' with jurors.

Profile Image

May 21 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Karen Read's murder retrial has resumed with testimony from a neurosurgeon after the judge informed jurors she needed to meet with them to resolve an "issue," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the start of court on Wednesday, May 21, Judge Beverly Cannone said it was "necessary" to meet with the jury due to an "issue" before testimony could resume.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Underscores the 'Importance' of Jury Not Discussing Case

Split photo of John O'Keefe, Karen Read
Source: Boston PD;Court TV

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him outside to die as a blizzard approached.

While the judge did not elaborate on the "issue," she reminded jurors not to discuss the case with anyone.

She told the jury: "I do need to stress for you that it is very very important that no one discusses this case.

"Don't let anyone talk to you about the case, no comments about the case. We've seen how hard the lawyers have worked to pull this case together for you and everybody has given it so much time. So please let's make sure we follow that."

After the judge met with jurors, testimony resumed shortly before 11 A.M.

Article continues below advertisement

karen read court photo wednesday may courtv
Source: Court TV

Judge Beverly Cannone reminded the jury not to discuss the case with anyone outside the court.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Read is being retried for the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who died in January 2022. She faces second-degree murder charges and up to life behind bars if convicted.

Prosecutors claim a drunken Read intentionally hit O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV after the couple spent the night out drinking with friends and left him to die outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home as a blizzard approached.

The defense team has argued Read is a victim of a biased investigation and has been framed by Officer Brian Albert, the owner of the Canton home, and other cops for O'Keefe's death.

Article continues below advertisement

O'Keefe Suffered 'Classic Blunt Trauma' Before Death

Read's Lexus SUV
Source: COURT TV

A neurosurgeon testified to O'Keefe's head injuries on Wednesday, May 21.

When testimony resumed on Wednesday, prosecutors called on neurosurgeon Aizik Wolf to testify to the late officer's injuries. Wolf previously testified in Read's first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

During direct examination, Wolf said O'Keefe's head injuries were "classic blunt trauma" and consistent with "soft tissue (hitting) a solid ground."

He explained: "The only way he could get this kind of an injury was to fall backwards (and) hit the back of his head. Then the resulting energy forces (go) into his brain, into the base of his skull."

The neurosurgeon said he did not believe O'Keefe died immediately after being injured, noting how the officer had "raccoon eyes," which is caused by blood leakage into the skull.

Wolf added: "I don't think he died immediately. Neither hypothermia nor this kind of head injury would kill you immediately."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Photo of Chris Brown.

Chris Brown Breaks Silence After Being Freed on $6.7Million Bail In Assault Case Ahead Of World Tour — as Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars For 'Bottle Attack'

Photo of Robert Kardashian, O.J. Simpson

EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Kardashian Helped O.J. Simpson Get Away With Brutal Double Murder — And Why Horrific Case Still Haunts Late Lawyer's Reality TV Family

Read Supporters Arrested Outside Court

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Aizik Wolf
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE

The neurosurgeon said he did not think O'Keefe 'died immediately' after sustaining his head injuries.

While drama unfolded inside the courthouse over the mysterious "issue," tensions ran wild outside with protestors.

After an updated ruling from Cannone pulling back the "buffer zone" outside the Norfolk County Courthouse, supporters of Read raised issues with roadblocks as a protester was reportedly arrested.

Attorney Marc Randazza, who represents the protestors, said: "(The buffer zone) was unconstitutionally implemented and it’s been unconstitutionally applied.

"(Cannone) implemented it in a way that violates the First Amendment. And then these troopers who might otherwise be honorable people, are not behaving honorably in respect to the zone."

Randazza said one of his clients was wearing a "Norfolk County is controlled by criminals" sweatshirt at the time of their arrest.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.