Karen Read Trial Resumes After Judge Halts Court to Resolve Jury 'Issue' — As Neurosurgeon Testifies on Boston Cop's Head Injuries

At the start of court on Wednesday, May 21, Judge Beverly Cannone said it was "necessary" to meet with the jury due to an "issue" before testimony could resume.

Karen Read 's murder retrial has resumed with testimony from a neurosurgeon after the judge informed jurors she needed to meet with them to resolve an "issue," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him outside to die as a blizzard approached.

While the judge did not elaborate on the "issue," she reminded jurors not to discuss the case with anyone.

She told the jury: "I do need to stress for you that it is very very important that no one discusses this case.

"Don't let anyone talk to you about the case, no comments about the case. We've seen how hard the lawyers have worked to pull this case together for you and everybody has given it so much time. So please let's make sure we follow that."

After the judge met with jurors, testimony resumed shortly before 11 A.M.