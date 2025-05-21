Karen Read Trial Resumes After Judge Halts Court to Resolve Jury 'Issue' — As Neurosurgeon Testifies on Boston Cop's Head Injuries
Karen Read's murder retrial has resumed with testimony from a neurosurgeon after the judge informed jurors she needed to meet with them to resolve an "issue," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the start of court on Wednesday, May 21, Judge Beverly Cannone said it was "necessary" to meet with the jury due to an "issue" before testimony could resume.
Judge Underscores the 'Importance' of Jury Not Discussing Case
While the judge did not elaborate on the "issue," she reminded jurors not to discuss the case with anyone.
She told the jury: "I do need to stress for you that it is very very important that no one discusses this case.
"Don't let anyone talk to you about the case, no comments about the case. We've seen how hard the lawyers have worked to pull this case together for you and everybody has given it so much time. So please let's make sure we follow that."
After the judge met with jurors, testimony resumed shortly before 11 A.M.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Read is being retried for the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who died in January 2022. She faces second-degree murder charges and up to life behind bars if convicted.
Prosecutors claim a drunken Read intentionally hit O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV after the couple spent the night out drinking with friends and left him to die outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home as a blizzard approached.
The defense team has argued Read is a victim of a biased investigation and has been framed by Officer Brian Albert, the owner of the Canton home, and other cops for O'Keefe's death.
O'Keefe Suffered 'Classic Blunt Trauma' Before Death
When testimony resumed on Wednesday, prosecutors called on neurosurgeon Aizik Wolf to testify to the late officer's injuries. Wolf previously testified in Read's first trial, which ended in a mistrial.
During direct examination, Wolf said O'Keefe's head injuries were "classic blunt trauma" and consistent with "soft tissue (hitting) a solid ground."
He explained: "The only way he could get this kind of an injury was to fall backwards (and) hit the back of his head. Then the resulting energy forces (go) into his brain, into the base of his skull."
The neurosurgeon said he did not believe O'Keefe died immediately after being injured, noting how the officer had "raccoon eyes," which is caused by blood leakage into the skull.
Wolf added: "I don't think he died immediately. Neither hypothermia nor this kind of head injury would kill you immediately."
Read Supporters Arrested Outside Court
While drama unfolded inside the courthouse over the mysterious "issue," tensions ran wild outside with protestors.
After an updated ruling from Cannone pulling back the "buffer zone" outside the Norfolk County Courthouse, supporters of Read raised issues with roadblocks as a protester was reportedly arrested.
Attorney Marc Randazza, who represents the protestors, said: "(The buffer zone) was unconstitutionally implemented and it’s been unconstitutionally applied.
"(Cannone) implemented it in a way that violates the First Amendment. And then these troopers who might otherwise be honorable people, are not behaving honorably in respect to the zone."
Randazza said one of his clients was wearing a "Norfolk County is controlled by criminals" sweatshirt at the time of their arrest.