Trump Used Ivana Divorce as 'Loud and Deliberate' Publicity Strategy to 'Conquer the Press,' Michael Wolff Claims — As Family Became a 'Marketing Division'

Indeed, the pair argue that for all the love heaped on Trump by his MAGA faithful, the president is eerily alone when it comes to those who are supposed to be the closest to him, pointing to Melania's cold shoulder.

At the same time, his prized daughter, Ivanka, has distanced herself from her dad as well, and his remaining children "function more like his elite corporate employees" than his loving family members.

But none of that seems to matter to the president, who seems to seek validation through late-night texting sprees directed to his most ardent of followers on his Truth Social platform.

"His closest companion is a glowing smartphone screen," the pair reports. "There are no real confidants or lifelong friends who possess the authority to offer genuine counsel. It’s the opposite of intimacy in every sense imaginable."