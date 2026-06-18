Meghan Markle Trolled After Matcha Company Promotes Competing Fruit Preserve in Latte Recipe Despite As Ever Partnership: 'This Is Hilarious'

Critics branded Markle's latest concoction "revolting" after she unveiled her collaboration with Clevr Blends' SuperLatte powder. The recipe called for green matcha to be poured over layers of her As Ever strawberry fruit spread, then finished with the brand's infamous dried flower sprinkles.

But on Clevr's own page for the drink, the recipe tells customers to combine their matcha latte mix and hot water in a glass and froth until well combined. In a separate glass, a touch of Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves is combined with heavy cream, milk, and strawberry dust, which is to be "whisked or frothed" until airy.

The recipe also directs foodies to "coat the bottom of your glass with strawberry preserves, then add ice" before pouring in the strawberry matcha latte mixture.

The colorful concoction is finished with a layer of cold foam and a final dusting of strawberry powder.