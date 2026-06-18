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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Trolled After Matcha Company Promotes Competing Fruit Preserve in Latte Recipe Despite As Ever Partnership: 'This Is Hilarious'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA, clevrblends.com

Meghan Markle's matcha partner uses a competitor's product in their strawberry latte recipe.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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It appears that the matcha company Meghan Markle partnered with to create a strawberry latte doesn't even use the ex-royal's As Ever brand fruit spread in their own recipe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clevr Blends already has a recipe for the beverage on its website that is nearly identical to the one Markle is promoting, except it uses the far less expensive and much more beloved Bonne Maman strawberry preserves – and critics have dubbed the situation "hilarious."

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Meghan's Matcha Collaborator Uses a Different Fruit Preserve Than As Ever

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Photo of Clevr strawberry matcha latte recipe
Source: clevrblends.com

Clevr's own Strawberry Matcha Latte uses a beloved preserve belonging to one of As Ever's competitors.

Critics branded Markle's latest concoction "revolting" after she unveiled her collaboration with Clevr Blends' SuperLatte powder. The recipe called for green matcha to be poured over layers of her As Ever strawberry fruit spread, then finished with the brand's infamous dried flower sprinkles.

But on Clevr's own page for the drink, the recipe tells customers to combine their matcha latte mix and hot water in a glass and froth until well combined. In a separate glass, a touch of Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves is combined with heavy cream, milk, and strawberry dust, which is to be "whisked or frothed" until airy.

The recipe also directs foodies to "coat the bottom of your glass with strawberry preserves, then add ice" before pouring in the strawberry matcha latte mixture.

The colorful concoction is finished with a layer of cold foam and a final dusting of strawberry powder.

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Big Differences in Taste and Savings

Photo of Bonne Maman and As Ever
Source: target.com, Asever.com

The Bonne Maman preserves are nearly twice the amount and half the price of As Ever's fruit spreads.

Bonne Maman is a traditional preserve, meaning it contains chunks of fruit and uses a gelling agent to create a thicker, sweeter, jam-like consistency, in stark contrast to Markle's thinner As Ever fruit spread, which was marketed as a more pourable alternative.

The price difference is just as striking. A generous 13-ounce jar of Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves can be picked up at major retailers like Target and Walmart for under $7, while Markle's As Ever strawberry fruit spread carries a hefty $12 price tag for a much smaller 7.6-ounce jar — nearly half the amount of product for almost double the cost.

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'She Didn't Even Follow Her Own Recipe'

photo of Meghan Markle Matcha
Source: @asever/Instagram

Critics discovered that Meghan Markle's collaborator didn't use her products.

Critics on X had a laugh over the discovery that Markle's own brand partner didn't use her product in its recipe.

"OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! That eye for detail never lets Meghan down," one person snarked, and another remarked, "I love Bonne Maman! First tried it after reading about Meghan’s horrible fruit spread."

"You're kidding!!! I have that preserve in my refrigerator, it’s really good. The shade! The shade!" a third person quipped.

"I love that they didn’t alter their recipe to please Markle, although it still looks disgusting," a fourth user added.

"One to two tablespoons, as compared to Meghan's 1/4 cup or more! She didn't even follow her own posted recipe since she placed the spread on top of the ice, instead of at the bottom of the glass," a fifth person observed about the As Ever video showing the making of the drink.

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As Ever Fruit Spread Shelf Life Reportedly Ticking Away

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Photo of As Ever Fruit Spreads
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has suggested her fruit spreads as gift-giving items across several holidays.

Markle appears eager to move her unsold fruit spread inventory, with reports claiming tens of thousands of jars remain in storage and are set to expire by the summer of 2027.

The Los Angeles native has repeatedly put the product front and center in seasonal marketing campaigns, including Valentine's Day and Memorial Day weekend. Markle also made the fruit spread the star of her holiday offerings, packaging it in a boxed trio that served as one of As Ever's signature Christmas gifts.

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