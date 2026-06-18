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Home > News > Hunter Biden

Battle of the First Sons: Hunter Biden Wants to Throw Hands With Don Trump Jr. in a Cage Match — And He's Calling on Joe Rogan to Make It Happen

A photo of Hunter Biden alongside a photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a UFC fight.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden has furthered the feud between top political families by challenging Donald Trump Jr. to a fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The son of former President Joe Biden reflected on President Donald Trump's recent Freedom 250 event on the White House's South Lawn, which featured UFC fights. The event attracted a flurry of criticism, including from Hunter, 56, who called the display "antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for." Plus, he threw in a cheeky request to fight the son of the president.

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Hunter Biden Calls on Joe Rogan to Set Up UFC Match

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A photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Biden made it clear he wants podcaster and UFC commentator to set up the fight.

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Hunter responded to Joe Rogan's recent coverage of the event, including the comedian's public lashing toward critics. While he lamented that he wasn't able to speak directly to the podcaster, Hunter penned a public letter on X.

After describing his direct issue with the event's venue, Hunter threw in a half-joke. Since Rogan was so keen to be involved in the UFC fight, he volunteered himself. His opponent? 48-year-old Don Jr.

He wrote, "Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."

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'The President Is Our Servant'

A photo of the Freedom 250 UFC sign
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden previously laid out his grievances with the Freedom 250 event.

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"For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights," he wrote, furthering emphasizing his respect both for Rogan and attendees like Shane Gillis, who previously called out President Trump.

Instead, Hunter turned his attention to the crux of his the problem. He penned, "My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment."

Further, he drew parallels to Caesar's use of the Colosseum, which hosted acts of violence to appeal to the masses. To Hunter, this directly contrasted the values of the United States of America.

"The President is our servant. Not our Caesar," he ridiculed.

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Hunter Biden Speculates on President Trump's Motives

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Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden questioned Trump's messaging with the event.

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Hunter argued, "The White House is the People's House. This 'celebration' could have happened in any stadium within a stone’s throw of the South Lawn."

However, he speculated the president's point was the location. The political legacy theorized what Trump's message was meant to be, concluding, “This is my house. I own it. I will do with it what I please. I’ll build a colosseum and have the gladiators fight under my gaze. I'll tear down the East Wing.

"I'll pave over the Rose Garden. I'll cover everything in gold and marble. I'll erase the names of all the men who came before me."

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Fans Cheer on Hunter Biden Over Donald Trump Jr.

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Even non-UFC fans were interested in the action.

Fans were supportive of the showdown, including those who aren't typically into the sport. One person on X said, "I don't watch MMA, but for one with you and Don Jr.? I might swing by and take a peek."

They cheered him on, too, with one writing, "You'd kick Don Jr’s a--, and it would be well deserved, but we all know they don't walk the line… they just talk the talk. Keep going, Hunter. There is no greater requiem than living happy and free and poking the bear."

A third added, "Don Jr. does NOT want that smoke. Not from Hunter. That's Bad News Bears territory all day. Jr., don't do it."

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