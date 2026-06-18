Battle of the First Sons: Hunter Biden Wants to Throw Hands With Don Trump Jr. in a Cage Match — And He's Calling on Joe Rogan to Make It Happen

"For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights," he wrote, furthering emphasizing his respect both for Rogan and attendees like Shane Gillis, who previously called out President Trump.

Instead, Hunter turned his attention to the crux of his the problem. He penned, "My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment."

Further, he drew parallels to Caesar's use of the Colosseum, which hosted acts of violence to appeal to the masses. To Hunter, this directly contrasted the values of the United States of America.

"The President is our servant. Not our Caesar," he ridiculed.