'Shut the F-ck Up!': Joe Rogan Rages at Trolls Who Bashed Him for Attending Trump's UFC Fight — But Refuses to React to Shock Michelle Obama Remark
June 17 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan wants to make one thing clear: he has no regrets about attending the UFC Freedom 250 event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old released the first episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, since the White House fight on Wednesday, June 17, and went off on trolls who bashed him for attending.
Joe Rogan Rages: 'Shut the F-ck Up!'
"... One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in my life... It was f-cking amazing," the popular podcaster drooled to author Chase Hughes while recalling the night... It's never happened before; it's probably never going to happen again. That's something you have to see and experience."
The former Fear Factor host then called out all the critics who were left with a bad taste in their mouths over his appearance.
He raged, "And so many people are trying to make it a partisan thing. Like they're mad at people for being there. "Like, 'oh, you support Trump' — like it’s a f-cking fight at the White House!"
"It doesn't mean you endorse foreign policy," he continued, ranting, "Like shut the f-ck up! Just please stop."
Joe Rogan Changes His Tune
Despite his hard stance, Rogan's critics had no problem pushing back, as one person responded in the comments section, "Yes, Joe Rogan, please stop whining. That would be a nice change of pace."
Another said, "Rogan, no one cares what those people think anymore except you," and a user noted, "Joe was talking sh-t about it beforehand. Now he's changed his tune."
Just one week before the event, Rogan had a different opinion, declaring, "The White House thing is odd. I don't like it. I don't like the idea of fighting outside at all."
"I just don't think that you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment," he had complained at the time.
Michelle Obama Mentioned at UFC Freedom 250
Rogan, who wore an extra-small tie to President Trump's wild event, refused to comment on fighter Josh Hokit's shocking comments following his victory against Derrick Lewis.
While Rogan interviewed the winning fighter, Hokit decided to mention the former first lady Michelle Obama, and said, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"
At the time, Rogan didn't respond to the controversial remarks, only saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit." While Trump also did not comment on the shocking incident, UFC CEO and President Dana White was left feeling sick over it.
"I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I'm completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families," he told Time magazine.
White added, "Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense." Meanwhile, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also made his thoughts known.
"... I do think Trump has to denounce, and anybody associated with it has to denounce. And that's that crazy fighter guy … he won the fight, he took the microphone, and he made a derogatory comment about Michelle Obama."
He added, "... I have no problem with the event. I guess you run that risk because these guys are lunatics. But that was the only thing. Trump should denounce it."
Some had no issue with the comments, including failed Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, who said, "The same people moaning and clawing at their faces over it have absolutely no problem calling President Trump and his supporters 'nazis,' and 'fascists,' so I'll pass on the faux outrage..."