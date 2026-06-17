'Shut the F-ck Up!': Joe Rogan Rages at Trolls Who Bashed Him for Attending Trump's UFC Fight — But Refuses to React to Shock Michelle Obama Remark

"... One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in my life... It was f-cking amazing," the popular podcaster drooled to author Chase Hughes while recalling the night... It's never happened before; it's probably never going to happen again. That's something you have to see and experience."

The former Fear Factor host then called out all the critics who were left with a bad taste in their mouths over his appearance.

He raged, "And so many people are trying to make it a partisan thing. Like they're mad at people for being there. "Like, 'oh, you support Trump' — like it’s a f-cking fight at the White House!"

"It doesn't mean you endorse foreign policy," he continued, ranting, "Like shut the f-ck up! Just please stop."