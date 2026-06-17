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EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Now or Never' — Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Baby Plans as Country Star Turns 50

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may still welcome a child of their own.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may still welcome a child of their own.

June 17 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

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Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the country star's Oklahoma ranch in 2021 – and according to a source, they've had baby fever ever since.

Ahead of Shelton's 50th birthday on June 18, RadarOnline.com shares the couple's plans for expanding their family.

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'The Time Has Come to Do It'

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Gwen Stefani already has three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani already has three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.

Five years have passed since Shelton, 49, and the Hollaback Girl singer, 56, said "I do," but as much as they both have wanted to welcome a baby of their own, "there always seems to be something getting in the way," the source revealed.

"But the time has come to do it. It’s now or never because they’re not getting any younger," added the source.

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Blake Shelton Has Been 'Yearning for a Little One'

Blake Shelton has been 'yearning' for a child of his own, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton has been 'yearning' for a child of his own, a source claimed.

Stefani already has three boys, Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, but she still wants to find a way to "give" Shelton a child of his own "so badly."

"He loves her boys, but he’s been yearning for a little one," the source continued of the God's Country singer. "She’d love a little girl this time."

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Surrogacy Would Be 'No Less Special'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may welcome a baby 'via surrogate, per a source.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could welcome a baby 'via surrogate, according to a source.

Last year, another insider pointed out that the couple would "likely" try to welcome a new baby "via surrogate," and claimed that would be "no less special" to them than if Stefani carried the little bundle of joy herself.

"Word is, they’re putting plans in motion and want to spend lots more time at the ranch in Oklahoma," the insider explained. "They feel it’s a better place to raise a child as opposed to L.A."

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Blake Shelton Takes His Job as a Stepdad Seriously

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Blake Shelton is a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton is a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons.

Since marrying the No Doubt singer, Shelton has been more focused on family than work.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he told People in 2022. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

He also gushed that his romance with his wife has felt "so natural and so normal," calling her his "best friend" and "everything that I need and lean on."

As for his relationship with the boys, he said they see him as a "very important person in their life" now that he's married their mother.

"[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," Shelton said at the time. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

He also revealed that he enjoys life most when he's in Oklahoma with the family, away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

"We get away from everything, and we're just us. It truly does feel different," he continued. "That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."

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