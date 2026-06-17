EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Now or Never' — Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Baby Plans as Country Star Turns 50

Since marrying the No Doubt singer, Shelton has been more focused on family than work.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he told People in 2022. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

He also gushed that his romance with his wife has felt "so natural and so normal," calling her his "best friend" and "everything that I need and lean on."

As for his relationship with the boys, he said they see him as a "very important person in their life" now that he's married their mother.

"[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," Shelton said at the time. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

He also revealed that he enjoys life most when he's in Oklahoma with the family, away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

"We get away from everything, and we're just us. It truly does feel different," he continued. "That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."