EXCLUSIVE: Judge Judy Begs Court to Allow Her to Revive Lawsuit Against Tabloid She Sued for Defamation Over Menendez Brothers Story

According to the filing, submitted on May 12, 2026, Sheindlin is seeking review of the federal court's final judgment entered on April 20, as well as the judge's order granting summary judgment in favor of the tabloid publisher.

The appeal asks the higher court to review "all other appealable orders, rulings, judgments, decisions, and findings" connected to the case.

The legal war stems from articles published by the National Enquirer and In Touch that falsely claimed the television judge attempted to help Erik and Lyle Menendez secure a new trial after the judge allegedly "appeared in a documentary" about the infamous brothers.

Sheindlin first filed suit in 2024, alleging the reports falsely attributed statements to her and wrongly suggested she was advocating on behalf of the convicted killers.