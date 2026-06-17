Jeff Bezos' $250Million Mansion Plans Revealed: Amazon Founder Recruits Top Architects to Build the Priciest Estate on 'Billionaire Bunker' Island

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Bezos' ambitious project – dubbed the "Palm Project" – will combine three neighboring waterfront parcels into a nearly six-acre estate worth an estimated $250million.

The billionaire's vision would replace two neighboring mansions he purchased for a combined $147million after announcing his move from Seattle to Florida in 2023.

While Bezos' ownership of two Indian Creek properties has been widely reported, paperwork reviewed by the outlet allegedly reveals a third adjacent parcel, purchased for $105million last year, will also be incorporated into the sprawling compound.

The scale of the development is unprecedented even by the standards of Indian Creek Island, a private community featuring just 41 homes, its own police force, and an invitation-only golf course.

Plans for the estate reportedly include luxury amenities such as resort-style swimming pools, tropical landscaping, private entertainment spaces, and a host of bespoke features tailored to the billionaire's lifestyle.