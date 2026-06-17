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Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' $250Million Mansion Plans Revealed: Amazon Founder Recruits Top Architects to Build the Priciest Estate on 'Billionaire Bunker' Island

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Source: mega

Jeff Bezos is reportedly combining three waterfront lots on Indian Creek Island into one massive estate.

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June 17 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Jeff Bezos is assembling a dream team of world-renowned architects and designers to create what could become the most lavish private residence ever built on Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Amazon founder, 62, is reportedly planning a sprawling waterfront compound spanning three prime lots on Indian Creek Island, an ultra-exclusive enclave home to some of the world's wealthiest residents, including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and David Guetta.

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Inside Jeff Bezos' $250Million Dream Compound

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image of Documents reveal Bezos' $250 million 'Palm Project' will span nearly six acres on Indian Creek Island.
Source: mega

Documents reveal Bezos' $250million 'Palm Project' will span nearly six acres on Indian Creek Island.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Bezos' ambitious project – dubbed the "Palm Project" – will combine three neighboring waterfront parcels into a nearly six-acre estate worth an estimated $250million.

The billionaire's vision would replace two neighboring mansions he purchased for a combined $147million after announcing his move from Seattle to Florida in 2023.

While Bezos' ownership of two Indian Creek properties has been widely reported, paperwork reviewed by the outlet allegedly reveals a third adjacent parcel, purchased for $105million last year, will also be incorporated into the sprawling compound.

The scale of the development is unprecedented even by the standards of Indian Creek Island, a private community featuring just 41 homes, its own police force, and an invitation-only golf course.

Plans for the estate reportedly include luxury amenities such as resort-style swimming pools, tropical landscaping, private entertainment spaces, and a host of bespoke features tailored to the billionaire's lifestyle.

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Billionaire Bunker Dream

image of Bezos has assembled an elite team of architects, engineers, and luxury consultants for the ambitious development.
Source: mega

Bezos has assembled an elite team of architects, engineers, and luxury consultants for the ambitious development.

Indian Creek Island has long been one of the most coveted addresses in America.

The private island boasts just 41 homes, its own police force and an invitation-only golf club, making it a favorite retreat for celebrities, athletes and billionaires seeking privacy.

Even by the standards of the ultra-exclusive community, Bezos' plans appear remarkably ambitious.

The project is expected to include luxury amenities such as resort-style swimming pools, tropical landscaping, private entertainment spaces, and other bespoke features tailored to the billionaire's lifestyle.

However, a source close to Bezos pushed back on claims that the project is unusually extravagant.

"There's one architect, one interior designer, one landscaper. It's not remotely true to say there is anything out of the ordinary here," the source told the Daily Mail.

"Anyone who is speculating otherwise doesn't know what they are talking about."

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From Mars to Miami

image of One company involved in the plans previously collaborated on conceptual designs for a human settlement on Mars.
Source: mega

One company involved in the plans previously collaborated on conceptual designs for a human settlement on Mars.

Several firms reportedly involved in the project have built reputations working on groundbreaking developments around the world.

One engineering company associated with the plans helped create the retractable roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court and contributed to Las Vegas' futuristic Sphere venue.

Another firm worked on architectural concepts exploring how humans could one day live on Mars — a detail likely to intrigue Bezos, whose space company Blue Origin continues to expand its ambitions beyond Earth.

The project remains shrouded in secrecy, with no official renderings or design plans publicly released.

Industry insiders say contractors working on celebrity mega-mansions are often bound by strict non-disclosure agreements, making details difficult to obtain until construction is well underway.

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image of Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez are currently living nearby while plans for the estate move forward.
Source: mega

Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez are currently living nearby while plans for the estate move forward.

While construction is being planned, Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, are reportedly staying nearby in another Indian Creek Island mansion he purchased in 2024 for about $90million.

The move came after Bezos announced he was leaving Seattle to be closer to family in Florida and to support Blue Origin's growing operations near Cape Canaveral.

The tech titan already owns an extensive real estate portfolio stretching across the United States, including properties in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Texas, and Hawaii.

He also spends time aboard Koru, his 417-foot sailing yacht reportedly worth around $500million.

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