Gwen Stefani
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Baby-Mad' Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'So Determined' to Raise a Kid They May Quit Showbiz Life

baby mad gwen stefani blake shelton quit showbiz raise child
Source: MEGA

Baby-mad Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are determined to raise a child – and may quit showbiz to do so.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Baby-crazy Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so determined to raise a kid, insiders said they plan to ditch Hollywood for good and skedaddle to Oklahoma full-time once their long-awaited bundle of joy finally arrives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When the 49-year-old country crooner and his 55-year-old Hollaback Girl, already the mom of sons Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with first hubby Gavin Rossdale, tied the knot in 2021, they were reportedly planning for a baby.

Now, four years later, sources said they're finally done putting it off.

Broody

baby mad gwen stefani blake shelton quit showbiz raise child
Source: MEGA

Stefani is clearing her schedule – fueling rumors she's preparing for motherhood.

"As much as they both want this, there always seems to be something getting in the way. But the time has come to do it. It's now or never because they're not getting any younger," said a source.

While the No Doubt songbird already has three kids, Shelton has none of his own, and "she wants to give him a child so badly. He loves her boys, but he's been yearning for a little one. She'd love a little girl this time," the insider added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shelton adores playing stepdad, but he's desperate for a baby of his own and the hold-up has become a "sore spot" in their romance.

Long-Awaited Dream

baby mad gwen stefani blake shelton quit showbiz raise child
Source: MEGA

Shelton may soon see his 'baby dream' come true.

According to the insider, all signs are pointing to Shelton's "baby dream" coming true very soon because the normally busy pop star has "cleared her schedule" for the rest of the year. "She and Blake have been dropping hints, but the biggest one for people who know Gwen is how much she's suddenly slowed down.

Our source said: "It's very unusual to have this much time in her schedule open, so naturally, it's got everyone in her world convinced that she and Blake are finally going to get the baby they've wanted for so long.

"They're likely doing it via surrogate, but it will be no less special.

"Word is, they're putting plans in motion and want to spend lots more time at the ranch in Oklahoma. They feel it's a better place to raise a child as opposed to L.A."

