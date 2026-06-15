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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Insanely Small' Tie at White House UFC Event — 'He Had to Shop in the Boys' Section'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA; UFCIndia/YouTube

Joe Rogan's tie got all the attention... for all the wrong reasons.

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June 15 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

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While Joe Rogan appeared hyped to be in attendance for the UFC Freedom 250 event, all eyes were on his "insanely small" tie he decided to wear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sunday, June 14, the popular podcaster was on hand to commentate on all things that were going down at the fight event on the White House South Lawn; everything except his outfit, which was mercilessly mocked.

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Joe Rogan Ripped for Extra Small Tie at UFC Event

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Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Rogan's appearance at the White House UFC event ended up in backlash.

"It's such a scene. It's so surreal. It's so amazing," Rogan said during the event, which was broadcast on Paramount+. "The energy is in the air. We're outside. We thought it might be called off for rain, but we're good. The whole thing is nuts."

The 58-year-old wore a suit, with his tie noticeably not reaching his belt line, which caught the attention of social media.

"Is this the 1st time Rogan has ever worn a tie?" Dave Portnoy, the Barstool founder, joked on X, as another user added, "He had to shop in the boys' section to find that tie."

A person said, "Multi-millionaire and he can't get someone to get his tie right? Comical," and one suggested, "He even loosened it because it was even shorter."

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Photo of Josh Hokit, Joe Rogan
Source: UFCIndia/YouTube

The podcaster was ridiculed for his extra small tie.

Rogan was on the mic following fighter Josh Hokit's victory against Derrick Lewis, as the winner mentioned former first lady Michelle Obama at the end of the interview.

"Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?" Hokit quipped as the crowd erupted. However, Rogan didn't respond to the controversial comment, simply saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit."

On the other side of things, social media critics had plenty to say, as one person went off, "Imagine being this obsessed with Michelle Obama. She has done nothing to deserve this level of disrespect. Grow up and move on."

Another blasted, "No class. An embarrassment. There’s a place and time for everything."

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Joe Rogan Gives Trump Advice on Public Appearances

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump was also at the controversial event after being booed at Madison Square Garden.

President Trump, who was also in attendance for the big event, has yet to comment on Hokit's head-turning remarks. Trump at the UFC bout comes just one week following his cameo at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

The 79-year-old received plenty of boos when he appeared on the Jumbotron, especially after streets surrounding the iconic arena were locked down to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to Trump's appearance.

Following the politician's rough response, Rogan offered Trump some advice during an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Yeah, he should stick to the UFC. They're gonna boo him everywhere else," the former Fear Factor host noted.

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Photo of Joe Rogna
Source: MEGA

Rogan suggested Trump should 'stick to the UFC' after being booed.

Rogan then explained he had never heard Trump get booed at a UFC event after going "six times or something like that.

"They f--king cheer. The people that say they're booing them, you're distorting reality," Rogan declared. However, Rogan then decided to take a stab at math, and said, "If there's cheers and any boos, if there's like 50/50 – don't go to that spot."

He then claimed fans were raging due to the heavy security protocols: "People were so upset that Trump was gonna go to the NBA because if he's there, then they have all these crazy security protocols. It makes the traffic even worse."

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