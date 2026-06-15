Joe Rogan Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Insanely Small' Tie at White House UFC Event — 'He Had to Shop in the Boys' Section'

"It's such a scene. It's so surreal. It's so amazing," Rogan said during the event, which was broadcast on Paramount+. "The energy is in the air. We're outside. We thought it might be called off for rain, but we're good. The whole thing is nuts."

The 58-year-old wore a suit, with his tie noticeably not reaching his belt line, which caught the attention of social media.

"Is this the 1st time Rogan has ever worn a tie?" Dave Portnoy, the Barstool founder, joked on X, as another user added, "He had to shop in the boys' section to find that tie."

A person said, "Multi-millionaire and he can't get someone to get his tie right? Comical," and one suggested, "He even loosened it because it was even shorter."