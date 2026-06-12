Joe Rogan's Humiliating Warning to Trump: Controversial Podcaster Says Prez Should 'Stick to the UFC' After Knicks Game Booing
June 12 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan, despite typically allying himself with the political right, wasn't afraid to issue a warning to President Trump.
The podcaster urged the president to avoid NBA games moving forward, especially after the cold welcome he received during Game 3 of the NBA Finals while supporting the New York Knicks. Instead, he argued, Trump, 79, should stick to sports where the fanbase feels a bit more positively about him, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Joe Rogan Tells Donald Trump to Go Back to UFC
On an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian said, "Yeah, he should stick to the UFC. They're gonna boo him everywhere else."
He further claimed, despite other outlooks, he's never heard the president get booed at a UFC match after going "six times or something like that." Rogan added, "They f--king cheer. The people that say they're booing them, you’re distorting reality."
In fact, Trump's love for UFC spread into a White House event, which came with great controversy and a lawsuit.
While Rogan also added that there were some cheers at the Knicks game, he advised avoiding anywhere with a mixed reception where boos and cheers teeter, even around 50/50. "If there's cheers and any boos, if there's like 50/50 – don't go to that spot," he advised.
Trump Causes Security Fiasco at Madison Square Garden
Rogan also speculated on the root cause of the booing. He claimed the core reason was due to fans being forced to adhere to stricter security measures. The 58-year-old podcaster argued, "People were so upset that Trump was gonna go to the NBA because if he's there, then they have all these crazy security protocols. It makes the traffic even worse."
Ahead of Game 3, the New York Police Department and Madison Square Garden, where Trump chomped down on some fast food, announced major changes to the anticipated security plan.
Perhaps the most egregious and contentious was the choice to lock down streets surrounding the arena to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The security protocol imposed a blockade around the area, with police officers checking for ticketed guests' entrance with a few exceptions for residents and individuals doing business.
The security move made entering MSG more difficult for fans who were attending. Plus, it cut out the possibility of outside watch parties nearby for those who weren't lucky enough to snag tickets. The measures were estimated to cost up to $10million from taxpayers.
Comedian Joey Diaz, who appeared as a guest on Rogan's show, admitted the security changes didn't do Trump any favors in winning over New Yorkers. In fact, he called the president the "kiss of death," especially after the Knicks' loss to the Spurs while he was in attendance.
Trump seemingly brought the vibe and mood of the night down. “There was no parties. There was no nothing," Diaz added.
During Game 4, Diaz was hesitant, betting against the Knicks.
However, the team triumphed without Trump in attendance. Instead, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Ben Stiller were the stars in the public eye.
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New Yorkers Vote Against the President
While the boos from the crowd might have been a result of the security fiasco, New York City is notably not happy with the sitting president. Despite Trump's native New Yorker status, voters in the city only selected him 30.45 percent of the time during his 2024 presidential bid.
In contrast, former Vice President Kamala Harris secured 67.70% of the NYC popular vote.