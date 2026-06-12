Joe Rogan's Humiliating Warning to Trump: Controversial Podcaster Says Prez Should 'Stick to the UFC' After Knicks Game Booing

Rogan also speculated on the root cause of the booing. He claimed the core reason was due to fans being forced to adhere to stricter security measures. The 58-year-old podcaster argued, "People were so upset that Trump was gonna go to the NBA because if he's there, then they have all these crazy security protocols. It makes the traffic even worse."

Ahead of Game 3, the New York Police Department and Madison Square Garden, where Trump chomped down on some fast food, announced major changes to the anticipated security plan.

Perhaps the most egregious and contentious was the choice to lock down streets surrounding the arena to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The security protocol imposed a blockade around the area, with police officers checking for ticketed guests' entrance with a few exceptions for residents and individuals doing business.

The security move made entering MSG more difficult for fans who were attending. Plus, it cut out the possibility of outside watch parties nearby for those who weren't lucky enough to snag tickets. The measures were estimated to cost up to $10million from taxpayers.