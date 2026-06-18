EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's 'Only Option' Is to Prove He Acted 'Emotionally' – As Accused CEO 'Assassin' Lays Out Blueprint for His Defense

At a hearing on Wednesday, June 17, the 28-year-old's lawyers said they plan to prove that he was suffering from "extreme emotional disturbance" before he reportedly gunned down Thompson outside a New York City hotel.

By using a psychiatric defense, Mangione would effectively be admitting he killed the man, but did so because of mitigating circumstances. That could help lessen the charges against him.

"His factual guilt (shooting and killing the CEO) is undisputed," Nora Demleitner, Senior Fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, exclusively told Radar. "His only option is to mitigate his mental state so that he isn't convicted of the highest level murder -- intentional and premeditated." A psychiatric defense differs from a plea of insanity in that if a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter, leading to less time in prison. An insanity conviction would have spared him prison but sent him to a psychiatric facility.