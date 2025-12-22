EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreak for Robert De Niro! Hollywood Legend Still 'Devastated' as Five More Suspects Charged in Teen Grandson's Tragic Overdose Death

The only child of the Raging Bull star's oldest daughter, Drena, Leandro died at age 19 on July 2, 2023, after taking pills he allegedly bought from Sophia Haley Marks, 20, who was arrested and charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam, plus two counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Now, five more people – Bruce "Tea" Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant "Dizzy" McIver, John "John John" Nicolas and his brother, Roy – have been arrested.