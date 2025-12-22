Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreak for Robert De Niro! Hollywood Legend Still 'Devastated' as Five More Suspects Charged in Teen Grandson's Tragic Overdose Death

Source: MEGA; @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM

Robert De Niro has been left devastated as five suspects face charges in his grandson's overdose death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Robert De Niro may finally get some closure over the drug overdose death of his beloved grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Five More Arrests Made

Source: @DRENADENIRO/INSTAGRAM

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, died in an overdose tied to drugs.

The only child of the Raging Bull star's oldest daughter, Drena, Leandro died at age 19 on July 2, 2023, after taking pills he allegedly bought from Sophia Haley Marks, 20, who was arrested and charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam, plus two counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Now, five more people – Bruce "Tea" Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant "Dizzy" McIver, John "John John" Nicolas and his brother, Roy – have been arrested.

Feds Crack Down On Ring

Source: RAINER BLEEK/UNSPLASH

Five suspects were arrested and DEA's Frank Tarentino said, 'Justice has been delivered.'

They have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute (1) fentanyl and (2) alprazolam (and/or fake prescription pills containing those substances).

Upon their arrests, DEA New York Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said in a statement: "Today, justice has been delivered. While the arrest of these five individuals will not bring back the lives lost, we hope it brings some measure of closure to the families who continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones."

