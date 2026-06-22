'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Wants 'Somebody to Sue' Over Trump's Algae-Infested Reflecting Pool: 'A Lot of Money Is Going Away'

Trump, 80, recently pointed the finger at alleged vandals after claiming the pool had been illegally tampered with following renovations.

"Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!" he wrote via Truth Social on June 22.

"It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it. (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!)," he continued. "Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!"