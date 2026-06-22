'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Wants 'Somebody to Sue' Over Trump's Algae-Infested Reflecting Pool: 'A Lot of Money Is Going Away'
June 22 2026, Updated 5:46 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg suggested there should be legal repercussions after the Trump-ordered renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool have seemingly resulted in ruin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 70, claimed she wanted "somebody to sue" as the monument has become algae-infested and paint chips have peeled off mere weeks after it was turned "American Flag Blue."
'A Lot of Money Is Going Away'
"If a contractor did this at your house, this is what you would do," she continued. "I think the country needs to say ‘We’re suing you. Suing you for doing this without our permission, and we’re suing the people who did it, because clearly they didn’t know what they were doing.’ Clearly!"
"But you know, it’s just a suggestion," Goldberg added. "Because a lot of money is going away."
Trump Claims the Reflecting Pool Was 'Vandalized'
Trump, 80, recently pointed the finger at alleged vandals after claiming the pool had been illegally tampered with following renovations.
"Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!" he wrote via Truth Social on June 22.
"It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it. (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!)," he continued. "Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!"
Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Lieu Don't Buy Trump's Accusations
However, Goldberg wasn't sold on Trump's allegations.
“It seems to me that had he not messed with the pool, it would still be a reflecting pool instead of a liquid jungle,” she quipped to the panel.
Congressman Ted Lieu also expressed his belief that it may not have been solely the work of vandals in a post shared to X.
"There is a 24/7 camera that shows the reflecting pool. If someone went into the pool and made a 250 foot gash, it would have been seen," he said on Sunday, June 21. "Trump is lying again. Everyone knows it, but the people at @TheJusticeDept are randomly going after people to soothe Trump’s fragile ego."
Trump Claimed Renovations Would Last for 'At Least 50 Years'
Trump himself also previously predicted the renovations for the monument would hold up for decades and that it couldn't be cut with a sharp object.
"This will last for at least 50 years and you'll never have a leak," Trump said of the Reflecting Pool back in May in a video shared online. "You could- If you had a knife, I don't want to give anybody ideas, if you had a knife, you can't even cut it. So strong."