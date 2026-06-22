EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Mocked for 'Ultimate Egotistical Wedding Plan' As Superstar's Big Day Inches Closer
June 22 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is facing mockery over reports she may perform at her own wedding celebration with Travis Kelce – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the idea is being branded the "ultimate egotistical move" as speculation surrounding the superstar couple's big day reaches fever pitch.
The 36-year-old singer-songwriter and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end fiancé, also 36, have been at the center of mounting wedding rumors in recent days.
Reports have linked the pair to a July 3 ceremony in New York City, while sightings at Swift's Rhode Island estate and Kelce's recent gathering with his closest friends in Los Angeles – said to have been a bachelor party – have only intensified the speculation over the pair's looming big day.
Sources have now suggested Swift could take to the microphone during the celebrations, potentially turning the wedding into a performance as well as a personal milestone.
According to insiders close to the couple, the prospect of Swift performing at her own wedding has divided opinion among those following the couple.
Taylor Swift's Wedding Show Debate
One source told us, "Most brides want to be the center of attention on their wedding day, but Taylor is already one of the most famous women in the world. The idea of her performing at her own reception is being viewed by some people as the ultimate egotistical wedding plan.
"There are guests who think it would be incredible entertainment, but others feel a wedding should be about celebrating the couple rather than staging another Taylor Swift show. It's certainly getting people talking."
Another insider added, "Taylor lives and breathes music, so nobody would be surprised if she wanted to sing. But some people are joking that even on her wedding day, she can't resist stepping onto a stage. That's the perception among critics, whether it's fair or not."
The speculation emerged after reports suggested there could be a musical element to the celebrations.
Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack reported that sources expected a performance during the wedding festivities, while observers pointed to Swift's recent late-night visit to Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside sisters Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.
Clues Keep Fueling Speculation
Additional intrigue has surrounded preparations reportedly taking place in Pennsylvania and New York.
A heavily secured stage construction has been spotted at Rock Lititz, while reports have linked Madison Square Garden to the rumored ceremony as a possible post-wedding party destination.
Meanwhile, Kelce fueled further interest after recently spending an evening with close friends at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.
According to reports, Kelce arrived at the private members-only venue shortly before 9 pm and was later joined by guests, including his older brother, Jason Kelce, and former teammate Ross Travis.
The gathering quickly sparked online speculation it may have been an unofficial bachelor party ahead of the reported wedding.
One source said, "Everything Travis does right now is being viewed through the lens of these wedding rumors. A night out with friends instantly becomes a bachelor party story because people are convinced the wedding is around the corner."
Estate Activity Raises Questions
Attention has also focused on activity at Swift's Rhode Island estate in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, where security personnel and guests were reportedly spotted on the property.
Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson Berard has been seen at the estate carrying her toddler, further fueling theories pre-wedding celebrations may already be underway at the sprawling estate.
Swift and Kelce have been together for around three years and got engaged in August 2025.
Since then, every public appearance, gathering, and reported sighting connected to the couple has generated intense scrutiny as fans await confirmation of whether wedding bells are imminent.