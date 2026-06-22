EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Mocked for 'Ultimate Egotistical Wedding Plan' As Superstar's Big Day Inches Closer

One source told us, "Most brides want to be the center of attention on their wedding day, but Taylor is already one of the most famous women in the world. The idea of her performing at her own reception is being viewed by some people as the ultimate egotistical wedding plan.

"There are guests who think it would be incredible entertainment, but others feel a wedding should be about celebrating the couple rather than staging another Taylor Swift show. It's certainly getting people talking."

Another insider added, "Taylor lives and breathes music, so nobody would be surprised if she wanted to sing. But some people are joking that even on her wedding day, she can't resist stepping onto a stage. That's the perception among critics, whether it's fair or not."

The speculation emerged after reports suggested there could be a musical element to the celebrations.

Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack reported that sources expected a performance during the wedding festivities, while observers pointed to Swift's recent late-night visit to Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside sisters Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.