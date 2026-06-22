Ivana Trump's Five Final Words to 'Forgotten' Son Eric Revealed — Three Years After Socialite Was Found Dead at Bottom of Staircase in Her NYC Home

The president's first wife – who is also the mother of Eric, his brother Donald Jr. and their sister Ivanka – was found dead inside her home after tragically falling down the stairs .

In her eulogy, Eric revealed what she said to him shortly before her sudden passing. After expressing that she wanted to live to be 120, she told her son, "Only the good die young," according to reports.

Ivana's sudden death surprised many, and her haunting final words to her rumored "forgotten" son Eric just one night before her death on July 14, 2022, made it all the more eerie.

Ivana was found dead at the bottom of her stairs.

The New York Medical Examiner revealed Ivana's cause of death was blunt impact injuries to her torso.

When they arrived, paramedics found Ivana at the bottom of the stairs of her apartment . She was declared dead at the scene.

As Radar reported at the time, Manhattan paramedics responded to her Upper East Side home on Thursday, July 14, at 12:40 PM after receiving a call for a cardiac arrest.

Donald was Ivana's first husband. He married the Czechoslovakia-born model in 1977. Their marriage famously imploded after he had an affair with Marla Maples, reportedly leading to their 1992 divorce.

Donald broke his silence on the news of his ex-wife's death on social media.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote at the time. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."

Her children shared their own memories in a statement, writing: "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country," their statement continued. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."