Ivana Trump's Five Final Words to 'Forgotten' Son Eric Revealed — Three Years After Socialite Was Found Dead at Bottom of Staircase in Her NYC Home
June 22 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's son, Eric, shared the eerily ironic final words his mother, Ivana, said to him before her shocking death in 2022 at age 73, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The president's first wife – who is also the mother of Eric, his brother Donald Jr. and their sister Ivanka – was found dead inside her home after tragically falling down the stairs.
Five Final Words
Ivana's sudden death surprised many, and her haunting final words to her rumored "forgotten" son Eric just one night before her death on July 14, 2022, made it all the more eerie.
In her eulogy, Eric revealed what she said to him shortly before her sudden passing. After expressing that she wanted to live to be 120, she told her son, "Only the good die young," according to reports.
Ivana's Cause of Death
Donald was Ivana's first husband. He married the Czechoslovakia-born model in 1977. Their marriage famously imploded after he had an affair with Marla Maples, reportedly leading to their 1992 divorce.
As Radar reported at the time, Manhattan paramedics responded to her Upper East Side home on Thursday, July 14, at 12:40 PM after receiving a call for a cardiac arrest.
When they arrived, paramedics found Ivana at the bottom of the stairs of her apartment. She was declared dead at the scene.
The New York Medical Examiner revealed Ivana's cause of death was blunt impact injuries to her torso.
Trump Family Tributes
Donald broke his silence on the news of his ex-wife's death on social media.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote at the time. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."
Her children shared their own memories in a statement, writing: "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."
"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country," their statement continued. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
The 'Forgotten' Don
While Eric is often nicknamed the "forgotten" child, it seems Don Jr. was the one erased from daddy Don's domain on Father's Day.
The president's annual message, published by the Trump Organization on social media, entirely ignores Don Jr., 48, even though he shares the title of executive vice president with Eric and has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
The message read: "This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the men who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day, and proved that the greatest gift a father can give isn’t a name of a fortune. It’s an example."
It then specified, "Eric Trump is not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy. He is its keeper, its engine, and its best great chapter."
The supposed snub comes after Trump skipped Don Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson in late May, claiming that he was busy due to the conflict with Iran.