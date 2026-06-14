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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump Shares Breast Cancer Treatment Update As Boyfriend Tiger Woods Leaves Rehab

split image of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: mega

Vanessa Trump shared a health update as she continues her breast cancer treatment journey.

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June 14 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump is pushing forward in her battle with breast Cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former model shared a new health update with followers just one day after her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, was released from a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland following his DUI arrest earlier this year.

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Recovering After Surgery

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image of The former model revealed she is recovering from surgery and preparing for the next phase of treatment.
Source: mega

The former model revealed she is recovering from surgery and preparing for the next phase of treatment.

Trump, 48, revealed on Instagram on June 13 that she is continuing to heal after undergoing surgery as part of her cancer treatment.

“Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward,” she wrote.

“Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

The mother of five did not provide additional details about the procedure or what her next phase of treatment will involve.

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Diagnosis Revealed Last Month

image of Trump first disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis to followers last month.
Source: mega

Trump first disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis to followers last month.

The update comes weeks after Trump first disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis.

At the time, she told followers she was working closely with her medical team and had already undergone a procedure as part of her treatment plan.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she wrote, later asking for privacy as she focused on her recovery.

Her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump publicly showed support, commenting, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama."

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Family Rallying Around Her

image of Trump recently reunited with family members at daughter Kai Trump's high school graduation.
Source: mega

Trump recently reunited with family members at daughter Kai Trump's high school graduation.

Despite her health challenges, Trump has continued spending time with family.

Last month, she joined ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson, to celebrate their daughter Kai Trump's high school graduation in Florida.

The gathering also included Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, with family members later enjoying a private dinner together in Naples.

While Woods did not attend the dinner, he was briefly present at Kai's graduation ceremony.

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Tiger Woods Under Pressure

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image of Woods is reportedly facing significant stress as he balances recovery and his ongoing legal battle.
Source: mega

Woods is reportedly facing significant stress as he balances recovery and his ongoing legal battle.

Trump's latest health update came one day after Woods returned to the United States following nearly three months in a Swiss rehabilitation facility.

A source previously told People that the golf legend has been struggling with the intense pressure surrounding both his recovery and his ongoing legal troubles.

“Doing the best he can,” the insider said, adding that the situation has created “a great deal of stress” for Woods.

The athlete was arrested following a March rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence with property damage, as well as refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Woods is due back in court on July 7 as he continues navigating both his recovery and legal battle.

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