Vanessa Trump Shares Breast Cancer Treatment Update As Boyfriend Tiger Woods Leaves Rehab

Trump, 48, revealed on Instagram on June 13 that she is continuing to heal after undergoing surgery as part of her cancer treatment.

“Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward,” she wrote.

“Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

The mother of five did not provide additional details about the procedure or what her next phase of treatment will involve.