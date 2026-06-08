Trump Family Tensions Intensify as Vanessa Feels 'Hurt' Over Bettina Anderson Becoming Stepmom to Her Children After Marrying Don Jr.

Insiders said Vanessa's biggest concern continues to be her children, particularly as they grow up in the public spotlight.

"She knows how worried they are on her behalf," the source explained.

Those concerns were reportedly amplified after daughter Kai Trump spoke candidly about the challenges of living under Secret Service protection.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kai said of being followed around the clock by security agents.

According to the insider, the comments only reinforced Vanessa's fears.

"Vanessa is a mama bear, and is terrified that something horrible could happen to her kids," the source noted.