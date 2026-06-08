Trump Family Tensions Intensify as Vanessa Feels 'Hurt' Over Bettina Anderson Becoming Stepmom to Her Children After Marrying Don Jr.
June 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is reportedly battling heartbreak on multiple fronts after ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. married socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former model is said to be navigating a health crisis, family concerns and the emotional reality of another woman stepping into a parental role for the five children she shares with Don Jr. all at once.
Don Jr.'s Wedding Re-opens Old Wounds
Don Jr.'s reported May wedding to Bettina officially made the socialite a stepmother to Vanessa's five children. Sources claimed Vanessa is trying to remain supportive of her ex-husband's happiness but is still struggling emotionally with the family change.
"Vanessa doesn't deprive Don Jr. the right to be happy, but it still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom," the insider said, per Star. "Vanessa's being mature, but that doesn't take away her anxiety."
Protecting Her Children Remains Top Priority
Insiders said Vanessa's biggest concern continues to be her children, particularly as they grow up in the public spotlight.
"She knows how worried they are on her behalf," the source explained.
Those concerns were reportedly amplified after daughter Kai Trump spoke candidly about the challenges of living under Secret Service protection.
"I would be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kai said of being followed around the clock by security agents.
According to the insider, the comments only reinforced Vanessa's fears.
"Vanessa is a mama bear, and is terrified that something horrible could happen to her kids," the source noted.
Cancer Diagnosis Leaves Vanessa Reeling
The difficult chapter comes after Vanessa publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan [and] am staying focused and hopeful," Vanessa shared in a social media post announcing the news.
According to a source, the diagnosis came as a harsh blow.
"Vanessa was devastated when she got the news," the insider claimed. "She's vowed to embrace all the treatment options and live life as normally as she can."
The source added that the former model is trying to stay strong despite the mounting challenges surrounding her.
"So much of her world is falling apart at once," the insider alleged. "Tiger is away and she's worried about her kids' safety. Then comes the cancer diagnosis, which is the straw that broke the camel's back. There's no question this is the toughest time of her life."
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Family Rallies Around Vanessa During Difficult Time
Despite the setbacks, sources said Vanessa has received an overwhelming amount of support from loved ones as she focuses on her recovery.
"Vanessa has received so many flowers, cards, texts and other messages," the insider said.
Ivanka Trump was among those who publicly offered encouragement, writing: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama."
The support has not gone unnoticed, according to the source.
"Vanessa is grateful, and she's doing everything she can to get through this," the insider added.