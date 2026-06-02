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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 'Stressing' Over Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle as Pals Fear for Troubled Golfer — 'If Anything Happens to Her it Will Totally Devastate Him'

picture of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is 'stressing' over girlfriend Vanessa Trump's cancer battle as pals raise concerns for his well-being.

June 2 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Tiger Woods' pals fear the troubled golf legend could be heading for another breakdown following girlfriend Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 15-time major winner is "stressing" after Vanessa revealed she’s battling breast cancer amid his return to rehab in Switzerland, after flipping his Land Rover in Florida and being slapped with a DUI charge in March.

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'Subjected to So Much Pressure'

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picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods is already under intense pressure following scrutiny over problems away from the golf course.

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And now insiders are concerned Woods, 50, may buckle under the pressure of supporting 48-year-old Vanessa, his substance abuse problems and pending criminal case, for which he pleaded not guilty.

A source told the Enquirer: "Tiger is stressed out to begin with. His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years."

Woods was arrested on March 27 following his Florida crash, in which he claimed to have taken his eyes off the road to look at his phone before clipping a pickup truck in front of him.

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'So Many Broken Parts in Tiger'

picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Injuries have taken their toll on the golf legend.

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Police say they found two hydrocodone painkillers in his pocket, and bodycam video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office suggests he struggled to perform field sobriety tests.

Days later, Woods jetted off to a rehab clinic in Switzerland and returned stateside on May 13 — in time to be at Vanessa’s side as she shared her diagnosis.

Woods, who sources say came close to losing a leg in 2021 after a one-vehicle wreck in California, has reportedly suffered from depression and a pill addiction following more than a dozen surgeries to repair his back, knee and Achilles.

The source added: "There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activity and hobbies is extremely limited. Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her it will totally devastate him."

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Vanessa Gave Woods 'Ultimatum'

picture of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa reportedly told Woods he had to sort himself out, before he could support her.

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RadarOnline.com recent told how Vanessa, who is Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, "resents" Woods for being in rehab while she received her shocking breast cancer diagnosis.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail: "This is why she was so adamant that he get treatment and get himself on the right track. She was facing a health scare, and Tiger wasn't able to really be there for her. So she was like, 'I'm not going through this and holding your hand for addiction at the same time.' That was basically the ultimatum she gave."

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Photo of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Vanessa stood by her boyfriend following his DUI arrest.

"She's got a huge support system aside from Tiger, but obviously, she has enough on her plate to not have to worry about him and his addiction. So he went for treatment," the insider continued.

"She may not be saying she resents that he wasn't here for all that, but the fact remains that she was getting a cancer diagnosis, and he wasn't there. He wasn't able to support her as she needed."

The source concluded: "So, she may not be saying that, but I know Vanessa and I guarantee that she's thinking it. I know that 100 percent."

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