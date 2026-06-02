Tiger Woods 'Stressing' Over Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle as Pals Fear for Troubled Golfer — 'If Anything Happens to Her it Will Totally Devastate Him'

Police say they found two hydrocodone painkillers in his pocket, and bodycam video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office suggests he struggled to perform field sobriety tests.

Days later, Woods jetted off to a rehab clinic in Switzerland and returned stateside on May 13 — in time to be at Vanessa’s side as she shared her diagnosis.

Woods, who sources say came close to losing a leg in 2021 after a one-vehicle wreck in California, has reportedly suffered from depression and a pill addiction following more than a dozen surgeries to repair his back, knee and Achilles.

The source added: "There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activity and hobbies is extremely limited. Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her it will totally devastate him."