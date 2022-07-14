NYPD Investigating If Ivana Trump Fell After She Was Found Unresponsive At Bottom Of Staircase
Ivana Trump was found unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs when authorities arrived at her home on Manhattan's Upper East Side following a cardiac arrest call, Radar has learned.
New York City Police are now investigating whether the first wife of former President Donald Trump suffered a fall before she was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that paramedics responded to her home at 12:40 PM when they discovered her unconscious.
Officials said there was no sign of forced entry at the home and her death appeared to be accidental, according to the New York Times.
Her official cause of death will later be determined by a medical examiner.
Ivana was 73 at the time of her passing, leaving behind her three children shared with the ex-President: Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr.
Trump was one of the first to confirm the news of her sudden death, taking to his social media platform Truth Social with a sentimental message about her family life and accomplishments.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," he wrote.
Eric also spoke out as he exited his mother's apartment building this afternoon with his wife nearby, telling reporters, "It's been a very sad day."
Meanwhile, Ivanka shared a statement via Twitter alongside a photo from her childhood, revealing she was heartbroken to lose her mother.
"Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance," the former first daughter gushed, adding that Ivana will be forever missed.
Ivana was last photographed out and about on June 22 during a stroll in the city. The former model and socialite was married to Trump for 15 years until 1992.
They split when he had an affair with Marla Maples, who became wife #2. Trump is now married to third wife, Melania, whom he wed in 2005.